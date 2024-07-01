In brief Simplifying... In brief Dinesh Karthik, a seasoned IPL player, has been appointed as the batting coach and mentor for the RCB Men's team.

Karthik, who has played for six IPL teams and is one of the seven players to have featured in every IPL season since 2008, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

With 4,842 IPL runs, 145 catches, 37 stumpings, and seven Player of the Match awards to his name, Karthik's appointment is a significant addition to the RCB team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Karthik last played for RCB in the IPL 2024 season (Photo credit: X/@DineshKarthik)

RCB appoint Dinesh Karthik as batting coach: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:23 am Jul 01, 202411:23 am

What's the story Dinesh Karthik has been roped in as the batting coach and mentor of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The official X account of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise confirmed the same on July 1 morning. Notably, Karthik retired from professional cricket following the 2024 IPL season. He spent his final three IPL seasons as a player with RCB. Let's decode his IPL numbers.

Statement

RCB welcome Karthik again

"Welcome our keeper in every sense, Dinesh Karthik, back into RCB in an all new avatar. DK will be the Batting Coach and Mentor of RCB Men's team," read RCB's post. Notably, Karthik was at his destructive best in his final IPL campaign as he made 326 runs at a strike rate of 187.35. He tallied 249 runs in the final five overs.

Teams

Karthik has been a part of six IPL teams

The 2024 season was Karthik's third season with RCB in this stint. He represented the Challengers in the 2015 competition as well. He has been a part of five other IPL teams namely Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals 2008-14), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings - 2011), Mumbai Indians (2012-13), Gujarat Lions (2016-17), Knight Riders (2018-21).

Elite list

Karthik belongs to this elite list

Karthik is among the only seven players to have featured in every season of the IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha, and Manish Pandey are the others on this elite list. It must be noted that Karthik has missed just two matches in 16 seasons. He debuted with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

Stats

A look at Karthik's IPL career in numbers

Karthik (257) is the joint-second-most capped player in the cash-rich league alongside Rohit Sharma. MS Dhoni (264) tops this list. Meanwhile, Karthik amassed 4,842 IPL runs at 26.31 while striking at 135.36. He has pummeled 22 fifties with 97* being his best score. Also, Karthik has bagged 145 catches and affected 37 stumpings. He has seven Player of the Match awards to show.

Stats

Karthik last played for India in 2022

A dream IPL 2022 revived Karthik's international career as he earned a recall to India's T20I team. However, he did not play for the national side after that year's ICC T20 World Cup. Karthik racked up 686 runs in 60 T20Is at a strike rate of 142.61 (50: 1). He recorded 30 catches and eight stumpings in the format.

Career

Karthik has settled his feet as a broadcaster

Karthik had already settled as a broadcaster even before retiring from professional cricket. In 2021, Karthik worked as an expert for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. He has since been a part of several prominent series as a commentator. Karthik was also a part of the commentary team in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024.