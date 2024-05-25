Next Article

Mohammed Siraj tops this unwanted list (Source: X/@RCBTweets)

Bowlers to concede most sixes in an IPL edition

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:57 pm May 25, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Yuzvendra Chahal, who is the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, etched some unwanted records in the second Qualifier of IPL 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner finished with 0/34 (four overs). He conceded three sixes in the game, taking his tally to 30 in the season. Here are the bowlers to concede the most sixes in an IPL edition.

#4

Dwayne Bravo - 29 sixes in 2018

Former Chennai Super Kings ace Dwayne Bravo endured a hard time with the ball in IPL 2018, though CSK lifted the silverware that year. He conceded as many as 29 sixes as his economy rate across 16 games was 9.96, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 14 wickets at 38.07. Notably, Bravo majorly operated in the death overs.

#3

Wanindu Hasaranga - 30 sixes in 2022

Though Wanindu Hasaranga was on a roll in IPL 2022, he also deliveried some expensive spells. He was hit for 30 sixes across 16 innings that season. Interestingly, Hasaranga, who played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament (26 wickets at 16.54). Moreover, he had the best economy (7.54) among bowlers who picked up at least 20 wickets.

#2

Yuzvendra Chahal - 30 sixes in 2024

As mentioned, Chahal conceded a total of 30 sixes in IPL 2024. He finished as RR's second-highest wicket-taker, having compiled 18 wickets across 16 matches at 30.33. His economy rate was 9.41. Notably, the ace wrist-spinner has also conceded the most sixes in IPL history (224). During the second Qualifier, he went past Piyush Chawla's tally of 222 sixes.

#1

Mohammed Siraj - 31 sixes in 2022

RCB speedster Mohammed Siraj tops this unwanted list. He conceded a total of 31 maximums in the 2022 competition. Siraj clipped nine wickets across 15 matches. The pacer averaged a sorry 57.11 and had an economy of 10.07. He pocketed his best figures in the tournament (2/30) against RR. In terms of economy rate, IPL 2022 remains the worst season for Siraj.