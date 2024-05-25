Next Article

Samson enjoyed his most prolific IPL season in terms of runs (Source: X/@IPL)

Sanju Samson: Decoding his IPL stats in 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:31 pm May 25, 202402:31 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals' campaign in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to an end. They were eliminated after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Friday at Chepauk. Meanwhile, their skipper Sanju Samson led the team from the front and enjoyed his most prolific IPL season in terms of runs. Here we decode his stats in IPL 2024.

Campaign

Over 500 runs in IPL 2024

Samson, who finished IPL 2024 with 531 runs across 15 games, touched the 500-run mark for the first time in a season. His previous best season in terms of runs was in 2021 (481 runs). Samson's average and strike rate were 48.27 and 153.47, respectively. The tally includes five half-centuries and 24 sixes. Only Riyan Parag (573) compiled more runs for RR.

RR

3,500 runs for RR

Earlier in the season, Samson became the first batter to complete 3,500 runs for the Royals in IPL. He has now raced to 3,742 across 140 games for the franchise at 31.44. The tally includes a solid strike rate of 141.31. Samson has smoked 22 fifties for two tons for RR. Samson overall boasts 4,419 runs at 30.69 in the cash-rich league.

T20s

6,500 runs in T20 cricket

The competition also saw Samson complete 6,500 runs in T20 cricket. In a career spanning over a decade, he has now clobbered 6,721 runs across 273 T20s. The 29-year-old averages 29.22 and has maintained a strike rate of 134.68. He has slammed three hundreds and 45 fifties. 374 of his runs have come in 25 T20Is for India at 18.70 (50: 1).

Sixes

200 sixes in IPL

During the game against Delhi Capitals, Samson also completed 200 IPL sixes. He became only the 10th batter to attain this milestone. The dasher has now raced to 206 maximums across 168 outings in the gala tournament. As many as 179 of his IPL sixes have come for the Jaipur-based franchise. His remaining 27 sixes came for Delhi in the 2016 and 2017 editions.