Chahal now tops this unwanted list (Source: X/@IPL)

These bowlers have conceded 200-plus IPL sixes in IPL

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:50 pm May 25, 202401:50 pm

What's the story The highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League history, Yuzvendra Chahal bagged some unwanted records in the second Qualifier of IPL 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner, who finished with 0/34 in four overs, was hit for three sixes in the game. He has now conceded most sixes in IPL history. Here are the bowlers to concede 200-plus sixes in the competition.

#4

Ravichandran Ashwin - 203 sixes

With 180 wickets across 212 games, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Though his economy of 7.11 is impressive, he has gone for runs on a few occasions. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin has been hit for 203 maximums in the competition. IPL 2014 was his worst season in terms of conceding sixes (21).

#3

Ravindra Jadeja - 206 sixes

Ashwin's former CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja is next on the list. He has conceded as many as 206 maximums across 211 innings in the cash-rich league. Overall, the left-arm spinner has claimed 160 wickets at a decent economy of 7.62. IPL 2014 also happens to be Jadeja's worst season in terms of conceding sixes (21).

#2

Piyush Chawla - 222 sixes

Having bowled in 191 innings, seasoned leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has been hit for 222 sixes in the competition. The veteran is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 192 scalps. His economy rate reads 7.96. Chawla conceded 21 sixes apiece in the 2008, 2019, and 2024 editions respectively. Notably, he was the first bowler to concede 200 IPL sixes.

#1

Yuzvendra Chahal - 224 sixes

As mentioned, Chahal has now conceded the most sixes in IPL (224 in 160 games). During the second Qualifier, he went past Chawla's tally. With 205 wickets, Chahal is also the highest wicket-taker in IPL history (ER: 7.84). The ace wrist-spinner conceded a total of 30 sixes in IPL 2024. Only RCB's Mohammed Siraj has conceded more maximums in a season (31 in 2022).