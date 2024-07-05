In brief Simplifying... In brief Curtly Ambrose tops the list of bowlers with the most wickets in England vs West Indies Tests, claiming 164 wickets in 34 games.

England vs West Indies, Tests: Bowlers with most wickets

What's the story England will host West Indies in a three-Test series, starting on July 10 at the iconic Lord's. Trent Bridge (July 18-22) and Edgbaston (July 26-30) will host the second and third Tests, respectively. The Brits have been terrific in Tests under Ben Stokes's leadership. WI, meanwhile, have a point to prove. Here are the highest wicket-takers in Tests between WI and England.

Curtly Ambrose - 164 wickets

Pace-bowling legend Curtly Ambrose was a menace against England in the longest format as he claimed 164 wickets across 34 games against them at a sensational average of 18.79. The tally includes eight fifers besides a couple of match 10-wicket hauls. 8/45 read his best figures against the opposition. He went wicket-less just six times across 63 innings against England.

Courtney Walsh - 145 wickets

Ambrose's partner-in-crime Courtney Walsh also gave a hard time to England batters. He claimed 145 wickets across 36 Tests against them at 25.40. The tally includes five fifers and a match 10-wicket haul. 87 of his wickets came in England as he averaged 24.44. Only four visiting bowlers boast more Test wickets in England against the home team.

Malcolm Marshall - 127 wickets

In Malcolm Marshall, we have another legendary WI pacer on this list. He finished his celebrated career with 127 wickets across 26 games against the Brits at a stunning average of 19.18. He has six fifers and a match 10-wicket haul against them. His tally of 94 Test wickets in England at 18.70 is the most for a non-English and non-Australian bowler.

Gary Sobers - 102 wickets

Arguably the finest all-rounder ever, Gary Sobers claimed 102 wickets across 36 matches against England at 32.57. The tally includes three fifers as well. Notably, Sobers is also the leading run-getter in England-West Indies Tests. He clobbered 3,214 runs against them at 60.64. The legendary all-rounder tallied 10 tons and 13 fifties against the opposition.

Lance Gibbs - 100 wickets

Former WI spinner Lance Gibbs claimed 100 wickets across 26 Tests against England at 28.89 (5W: 7, 10WM: 2). Meanwhile, no England bowler has even 90 Test wickets against WI. James Anderson (87 at 22.60) and Fred Trueman (86 at 23.46) are the only Englishmen with 75-plus scalps versus the Caribbean team.