England vs West Indies, Tests: Bowlers with most wickets
England will host West Indies in a three-Test series, starting on July 10 at the iconic Lord's. Trent Bridge (July 18-22) and Edgbaston (July 26-30) will host the second and third Tests, respectively. The Brits have been terrific in Tests under Ben Stokes's leadership. WI, meanwhile, have a point to prove. Here are the highest wicket-takers in Tests between WI and England.
Curtly Ambrose - 164 wickets
Pace-bowling legend Curtly Ambrose was a menace against England in the longest format as he claimed 164 wickets across 34 games against them at a sensational average of 18.79. The tally includes eight fifers besides a couple of match 10-wicket hauls. 8/45 read his best figures against the opposition. He went wicket-less just six times across 63 innings against England.
Courtney Walsh - 145 wickets
Ambrose's partner-in-crime Courtney Walsh also gave a hard time to England batters. He claimed 145 wickets across 36 Tests against them at 25.40. The tally includes five fifers and a match 10-wicket haul. 87 of his wickets came in England as he averaged 24.44. Only four visiting bowlers boast more Test wickets in England against the home team.
Malcolm Marshall - 127 wickets
In Malcolm Marshall, we have another legendary WI pacer on this list. He finished his celebrated career with 127 wickets across 26 games against the Brits at a stunning average of 19.18. He has six fifers and a match 10-wicket haul against them. His tally of 94 Test wickets in England at 18.70 is the most for a non-English and non-Australian bowler.
Gary Sobers - 102 wickets
Arguably the finest all-rounder ever, Gary Sobers claimed 102 wickets across 36 matches against England at 32.57. The tally includes three fifers as well. Notably, Sobers is also the leading run-getter in England-West Indies Tests. He clobbered 3,214 runs against them at 60.64. The legendary all-rounder tallied 10 tons and 13 fifties against the opposition.
Lance Gibbs - 100 wickets
Former WI spinner Lance Gibbs claimed 100 wickets across 26 Tests against England at 28.89 (5W: 7, 10WM: 2). Meanwhile, no England bowler has even 90 Test wickets against WI. James Anderson (87 at 22.60) and Fred Trueman (86 at 23.46) are the only Englishmen with 75-plus scalps versus the Caribbean team.