23-year-old Surrey cricketer, Jamie Smith, has been making waves in domestic cricket with his exceptional form, including a record-breaking 71-ball hundred.

Despite a less impressive ODI debut, his First-Class stats are impressive with over 3,000 runs, including nine centuries and 13 half-centuries.

Smith is now set to join the England squad for the first two Tests against the West Indies, starting July 10.

Smith has been in stunning form (Photo source: X/@surreycricket)

England vs WI, Tests: Decoding the profile of Jamie Smith

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:31 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story Jamie Smith is among the several new faces in England's 14-man squad for the impending Test series against West Indies at home. The wicketkeeper-batter has earned his maiden Test call-up. Notably, neither Jonny Bairstow nor Ben Foakes has been selected for the first two Tests and Smith is the only designated keeper in the squad. Let's decode his stats ahead of his Test debut.

Details

Who is Jamie Smith?

Smith, 23, represents Surrey in domestic cricket. His recent form has been exceptional. Though the youngster made his First-Class debut in 2019, he made headlines in the 2022/23 winter by smashing the fastest hundred by a Lions batter in a four-day match, with a 71-ball effort against Sri Lanka in Galle. The 2021-22 County Championship season saw him smash an unbeaten 234 against Gloucestershire.

Stats

Here are his FC stats

Having played 58 FC games, he has clobbered 3,264 runs at 40.80 as the tally includes nine tons and 13 fifties. The tally includes 66 catches and four stumpings. He is Surrey's leading run-getter in the ongoing County Championship Division One season with 600-plus runs at an average of 55-plus. The tally includes four fifties and a couple of tons.

Numbers

His records in other formats

Notably, Smith made his ODI debut against Ireland in September last year. He played two games but could only manage nine runs in his only innings. Overall, he boasts 434 runs across 17 List A games at 39.45. The tally includes three fifties. In T20 cricket, he has mustered 1317 across 79 matches at 25.32. He has tallied seven fifties.

Squad

England's full squad for the first two Tests

England's squad: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, and Chris Woakes. The two teams will lock horns in three Tests, starting July 10 at Lord's. Trent Bridge (July 18-22) and Edgbaston (July 26-30) will host the second and third Tests, respectively.