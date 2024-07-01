In brief Simplifying... In brief In a historic Women's Test match, India triumphed over South Africa, setting several records.

Shafali Verma's rapid double-century and her partnership with Smriti Mandhana led India to the highest total in Women's Tests.

Meanwhile, Sneh Rana's eight-wicket haul and Laura Wolvaardt's century for South Africa were other notable performances.

India won the game in the final session (Photo Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

One-off Women's Test: Records scripted in India's win over SA

What's the story The Indian women's cricket team defeated South Africa in the one-off Women's Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It was a thrilling game as India posted 603/6d while batting first before bundling SA out for 266. India enforced follow-on as SA made 373 in their second outing. India (37/0) comfortably accomplished the 37-run target. Here are the records scripted in the game.

Shafali

Fastest double-ton in Women's Tests

Shafali Verma tormented the Proteas bowlers in the first innings with a career-best 197-ball 205 (23 fours, 8 sixes). She completed her double-hundred off 194 balls, now the fastest in Women's Tests. The youngster also became the first batter to score 200-plus runs in a day's play (Women's Tests). Mithali Raj (214 versus England, 2002) is India's only other double-centurion in Women's Tests.

Partnership

Second-highest partnership in Women's Tests

Shafali and her opening partner Smriti Mandhana (149) added 292 runs, the second-highest partnership in the history of Women's Tests. They are now only behind Australia's Denise Annetts and Lindsay Reeler, who added 309 runs against England in 1987. Thirush Kamini and Punam Raut (275 versus SA, 2014) are the only other Indian batters to record a double-century stand in Women's Tests.

Sixes

Most sixes in a Women's Test innings

While Shafali smoked eight maximums during her stay, no other batter has even three sixes in a Women's Test innings. She also became the first batter to score over 100 runs in a Women's Test innings at a strike rate of 100-plus (104.06). Mandhana trails Shafali as she struck a 92.54 during her 161-ball 149 in the aforementioned Chennai Test.

Total

Highest total in Women's Test

India became the first team to touch the 600-run mark in Women's Tests. Batting first India were off to a delightful start as Shafali and Mandhana looked in full flow. They recorded the second-highest partnership in Women's Tests (292 runs). The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur (69), Jemimah Rodrigues (55), and Richa Ghosh (86) also scored fifties as India declared at 603/6.

Rana

Third woman with eight-fer in WTests

India spinner Sneh Rana scripted history by taking an eight-wicket haul in the second innings. She conceded 77 runs in 25.3 overs. Rana became just the third woman with an eight-fer in an innings of Test cricket. She joined India's Neetu David (8/53 vs England, 1995) and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (8/66 vs England, 2023) for this record.

Records

Off-spinners taking all 10 wickets

While Rana took eight wickets, spinner Deepti Sharma scalped the remaining two. As per X handle hypocaust, this was the first instance off-spinners taking all 10 wickets in a WTest innings. Meanwhile, Rana also claimed 2/111 (40 overs) in her second outing. She became the second Indian after Jhulan Goswami (10/78 versus England, 2006) to claim a 10-wicket match-haul in a Women's Test.

Wolvaardt

Brilliant ton from Wolvaardt

The third innings saw SA captain Laura Wolvaardt register her maiden century in Women's Tests. She was dismissed for 122 off 314 balls (16 fours). Wolvaardt became the second SA player after Mignon du Preez (102 versus India, 2014) to score a Women's Test ton as captain. Meanwhile, Sune Luus (109 off 203) was the other centurion in the game.

Records

Wolvaardt scripts these records

Wolvaardt and Luus recorded the highest-ever partnership for SA in Women's Tests (190). The opener's 122 is now the second-highest individual score by a SA player in the format. She is only behind Marizanne Kapp (150 versus England, 2022). Wolvaardt also faced the most balls by a SA batter in an innings (314).