Is Bumrah a better all-format bowler than Cummins? Decoding stats

What's the story Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins are two of the finest pacers going around. The former played an instrumental role in India's recent 2024 ICC T20 World Cup triumph. Meanwhile, Cummins captained Australia to glories in last year's World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup. Here we compare the stats of both these star fast bowlers in international cricket.

Bumrah has second-best Test average in this century

Bumrah, who owns 159 scalps in just 36 Tests, has the second-best bowling average (20.69) among players with at least Test 150 wickets in this century (5W: 10). He is marginally behind Australian legend Glenn McGrath (20.53). Cummins (22.53) is sixth on this list as he has returned with 269 wickets across 62 games (5W: 14).

While Cummins (21.58) scores over Bumrah (23.28) in terms of average in SENA nations, the latter (16.36) is far ahead in Tests in the sub-continent. Cummins has an average of 29.83 in this regard.

Bumrah miles ahead in ODIs as well

Bumrah has scalped 149 wickets across 89 ODIs at 23.55. Cummins has featured in 88 ODIs, having claimed 141 wickets at 28.66. The Indian pacer (4.59) also has a better economy rate than Cummins (5.29) in this format. Meanwhile, Bumrah has 38 ODI WC wickets at an economy of 4.23. The Australian has 34 wickets in the tourney (ER: 5.41).

Record in SENA nations

90 of Cummins's ODI wickets have been recorded in the SENA nations as he averages 29.20 (ER: 5.39). Bumrah has scalped 49 wickets in these nations but with a far better average (27.65) and economy rate (4.75).

How have they fared in T20Is?

Bumrah has claimed 89 wickets across 70 T20Is as he has a stellar economy rate of 6.27. Cummins has 66 wickets across 57 T20Is at a much higher economy of 7.44. Talking about numbers in high-profile matches, the Indian speedster has 26 wickets across 18 T20 WC games (ER: 5.44). The Australian has 23 scalps across 22 games in the tourney (ER: 7.83).

Cummins VS Bumrah

As many as 31 international games have witnessed both Cummins and Bumrah in action. The former has 60 wickets across 37 innings as he averages a fine 28.61. The Indian star is marginally ahead with 63 wickets across 38 innings at 28.07.