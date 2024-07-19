In short Simplifying... In short In the 2nd Test against West Indies, England's captain Ben Stokes delivered a strong performance, scoring 69 runs in 104 matches.

This marked his 32nd Test half-century, bringing his total to 6,389 runs.

Notably, Stokes is only the third all-rounder in history to achieve the double feat of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket, joining the ranks of Jacques Kallis and Gary Sobers.

Ben Stokes slammed his 16th fifty in Test cricket at home

ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes plays captain's knock

By Parth Dhall 12:09 am Jul 19, 202412:09 am

What's the story Hosts England were bowled out for 416 by the West Indies on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The home side were powered by Ollie Pope, who slammed a fine century. Skipper Ben Stokes led from the front in the day's second half, cracking a fifty. It was a captain's knock as England were down to 201/4 at one stage.

Stokes falls to Hodge after smashing fifty

Stokes came to the middle after Ben Duckett and Pope set a solid platform for England. The 33-year-old, who was knocked over by spinner Gudakesh Motie at Lord's, played an attacking knock in the 1st innings (Trent Bridge). He scored 69(104), a knock studded with 8 boundaries. Kavem Hodge dismissed the England captain in the 72nd over to take his maiden Test wicket.

32nd Test fifty for Stokes

Stokes recorded his 32nd half-century in Test cricket. He has now raced to 6,389 runs in 104 matches at an average of 35.49. It was the England captain's 16th Test fifty at home. He also owns 15 fifties away from home. Besides, the England all-rounder also has 201 wickets at an average of 31.71 in the longest format.

Third all-rounder with this double

In the series opener at Lord's, Stokes became the 17th Englishman to claim 200 Test wickets. He became only the third all-rounder with the double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. South Africa's Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs and 292 wickets) and West Indies' Gary Sobers (8,032 runs and 235 wickets) are the only other players with this feat.