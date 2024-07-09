In brief Simplifying... In brief James Anderson, who debuted in international cricket in 2002, holds the record for most ODI wickets for England with 269 scalps, despite retiring from white-ball cricket in 2015.

James Anderson is the only pacer with 700 wickets in Test cricket

Uncanny facts about James Anderson's international career

What's the story Veteran England seamer James Anderson is set to bid adieu to international cricket. England's first Test against West Indies will draw curtains on Anderson's illustrious 22-year international career. Anderson will finish as the only pacer with 700+ wickets in Test cricket. He remains one of only three bowlers with 700 or more Test scalps. Have a look at the uncanny facts about his journey.

Debut

Revisiting his debut year (2002)

Anderson made his international debut in December 2002 in an ODI against Australia at MCG. Notably, England spinners Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed weren't even born at that time. The first-ever T20I match was more than two years away. And the idea of T20 World Cup was yet to be sketched. Besides, the England team had no ICC trophies at that time.

ODI wickets

Anderson's exploits in ODI cricket

Anderson completely stepped away from white-ball cricket in 2015. He leads the ODI wickets column for England by miles despite not featuring in the format for nearly a decade. Anderson, with 269 scalps, is one of only two England bowlers to have taken over 200 wickets in the format. Darren Gough, who retired in 2006, follows Anderson with 235 wickets.

Lord's

Test debut and farewell at Home of Cricket

Anderson made his Test debut in May 2003 in a game against Zimbabwe at Lord's, the Home of Cricket. Over 21 years later, the right-arm pacer will bow out at the same venue. Anderson's tally of 141 international wickets is the most for a bowler at Lord's. Stuart Broad finished his career with 130 such wickets, while no other bowler has over 80 scalps.

McCullum

Brendon McCullum was once Anderson's bunny

Remember Anderson's magical delivery to Brendon McCullum in 2008 that squared him up? McCullum had no answers to Anderson's ferocious swing in that innings. Notably, Anderson dismissed McCullum as many as eight times across formats (Tests: 3, ODIs: 4, and T20Is: 1). The former is now England's head coach in Test cricket. And Anderson has been part of McCullum's famous Bazball approach.

32 ODI hat-tricks since Anderson's in 2003

Anderson recorded his only ODI hat-trick in 2003, against Pakistan at The Oval. It is worth noting that as many as 32 hat-tricks have been registered since Anderson took one over two decades ago.