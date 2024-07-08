In brief Simplifying... In brief Taylor Fritz has become the first American since Andy Roddick in 2009 to reach the men's singles quarter-finals at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon in the same year.

Despite Alexander Zverev's 19 aces, Fritz's 157 points, 69 winners, and 83% win percentage in the first serve led him to victory.

Zverev, however, is yet to surpass the fourth round at Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam where he hasn't reached the quarter-finals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Taylor Fritz won a thriller in five sets (Image source: X/@Wimbledon)

Taylor Fritz stuns Alexander Zverev, reaches his second Wimbledon quarter-final

By Parth Dhall 11:30 pm Jul 08, 202411:30 pm

What's the story Taylor Fritz stunned fourth seed Alexander Zverev to reach the quarter-finals at 2024 Wimbledon. Fritz made a formidable turnaround after losing the first two sets. He eventually claimed a 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3 win in the men's singles fourth-round clash after over three hours. Notably, Zverev still eyes his maiden quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon. Here are the key stats.

Stats

A look at match stats

Fritz won a total of 157 points and 69 winners throughout the match. He served 15 aces compared to Zverev's 19. The American had a win percentage of 83 and 69 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted two of his four break points. Fritz recorded 23 unforced errors, while Zverev registered three double-faults.

Information

First American since Roddick with this feat

As per Opta, Fritz has become the first American to reach the men's singles quarter-finals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon in a calendar year since Andy Roddick, who achieved this feat in 2009.

Wimbledon

Zverev's maiden quarter-final appearance

As mentioned, Zverev is yet to go past the fourth round at Wimbledon. Interestingly, Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam where Zverev is yet to clear this stage. He now owns a win-loss record of 16-7 at the grass-court Grand Slam. Zverev has reached at least the quarter-finals at the other three Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, and US Open).