Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina reaches her third successive quarter-final
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina reached the quarter-finals of 2024 Wimbledon after her opponent Anna Kalinskaya retired through injury. Rybakina had a massive lead (6-3, 3-0) when an injury forced Kalinskaya to retire in the fourth-round women's singles clash. Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, has qualified for this stage for the third successive year. She reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year.
A look at match stats
Rybakina won a total of 46 points and 25 winners throughout the match. She served seven aces to Kalinskaya's one. The former had a win percentage of 86 and 35 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted four of her six break points. Rybakina (12) had more unforced errors than her opponent (nine). Both of them recorded one double-fault.
Third successive quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon
As mentioned, Rybakina has reached the quarter-final at Wimbledon for the third consecutive year. In 2022, Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's singles final to win the Wimbledon title. Rybakina became the first Kazakhstani player to win a Grand Slam title. However, Jabeur avenged this defeat in the quarter-finals of 2023 Wimbledon. Rybakina is now 18-2 at Wimbledon.
Win percentage of 90 at Wimbledon
Rybakina now has a win percentage of 90 in women's singles matches at Wimbledon. As per Opta, Ann Jones and Steffi Graf are the only other women in the Open Era to have a win percentage of 90 or more at The Championships.
Rybakina joins Iga Swiatek on this list
As per Opta, Rybakina is one of only two players to have a win percentage of over 70 on all three surfaces (WTA) - 78.3% on grass, 78% on clay, and 72.4% on hard court. Iga Swiatek is other player with this feat.