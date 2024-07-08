In brief Simplifying... In brief Elena Rybakina has made it to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the third year in a row.

In 2022, she became the first Kazakhstani to win a Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, but lost in the 2023 quarter-finals.

With a strong performance this year, including 46 points and 25 winners in her latest match, she's proving to be a formidable contender.

Elena Rybakina led 6-3, 3-0 when an injury forced Kalinskaya to retire (Image source: X/@Wimbledon)

Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina reaches her third successive quarter-final

By Parth Dhall 07:26 pm Jul 08, 202407:26 pm

What's the story Fourth seed Elena Rybakina reached the quarter-finals of 2024 Wimbledon after her opponent Anna Kalinskaya retired through injury. Rybakina had a massive lead (6-3, 3-0) when an injury forced Kalinskaya to retire in the fourth-round women's singles clash. Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, has qualified for this stage for the third successive year. She reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year.

Stats

A look at match stats

Rybakina won a total of 46 points and 25 winners throughout the match. She served seven aces to Kalinskaya's one. The former had a win percentage of 86 and 35 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted four of her six break points. Rybakina (12) had more unforced errors than her opponent (nine). Both of them recorded one double-fault.

Wimbledon

Third successive quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon

As mentioned, Rybakina has reached the quarter-final at Wimbledon for the third consecutive year. In 2022, Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's singles final to win the Wimbledon title. Rybakina became the first Kazakhstani player to win a Grand Slam title. However, Jabeur avenged this defeat in the quarter-finals of 2023 Wimbledon. Rybakina is now 18-2 at Wimbledon.

Information

Win percentage of 90 at Wimbledon

Rybakina now has a win percentage of 90 in women's singles matches at Wimbledon. As per Opta, Ann Jones and Steffi Graf are the only other women in the Open Era to have a win percentage of 90 or more at The Championships.

Information

Rybakina joins Iga Swiatek on this list

As per Opta, Rybakina is one of only two players to have a win percentage of over 70 on all three surfaces (WTA) - 78.3% on grass, 78% on clay, and 72.4% on hard court. Iga Swiatek is other player with this feat.