Alcaraz beat Sinner in five sets (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

Carlos Alcaraz reaches 2024 French Open final: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:28 am Jun 08, 202401:28 am

What's the story Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has reached the final of the 2024 French Open after defeating Jannik Sinner in five sets on Friday. Alcaraz won the five-setter 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Alcaraz booked his maiden French Open final berth. He had reached the quarters and semis respectively across the last two seasons. This was a massive win for Alcaraz over the big-serving Sinner.

Numbers

51-10 win-loss record for Alcaraz at Slams

Third seed Alcaraz claimed his 51st win at Grand Slams. He owns a 51-10 win-loss record. At Roland Garros, he has a 17-3 win-loss record. The two-time Grand Slam champion has 100 percent record in Slam finals. Meanwhile, Sinner, who reached his maiden Roland Garros semi-final, owns a 16-5 win-loss record. The 2024 Australian Open winner is 12-1 this season and 50-17 overall.

Opta stats

Massive records made by Alcaraz

Only Michael Chang and Bjorn Borg (12 each) have won more Grand Slam five-setters than Alcaraz before turning 22 in the Open Era. Alcaraz has 10 five-set wins and equalled Marat Safin. Alcaraz (21 years and 33 days) is the fifth youngest player to make his fifth win against a top-5 opponent in men's singles Grand Slam events since the ATP Rankings in 1973.

Information

Alcaraz joins a unique list of players

As per Opta, Alcaraz is the fifth player in the last 30 calendar years to make the men's singles final at Roland Garros before the age of 22. He joined the likes of Alberto Berasategui, Gustavo Kuerten, Carlos Moya and Rafael Nadal.

Feats

History made by Alcaraz

Alcaraz (21 years and 33 days) became the youngest player in the Open Era to reach men's singles finals in Grand Slams events on clay, grass and hard court. Alcaraz (13) has taken the fewest Major main draws appearances of any player in the Open Era to reach men's singles finals in Grand Slams events on clay, grass and hard court.

Details

Match stats and H2H record

Alcaraz doled out 8 aces compared to 7 from Sinner. The latter committed more double faults (8-7). Alcaraz clocked 66% win on the first serve and 53% win on the second. He converted 6/14 break points. In terms of the head-to-head record on the ATP Tour, Alcaraz owns a 5-4 record over Sinner. Notably, the Spaniard has won both meetings in 2024.