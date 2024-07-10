Zak Crawley hit a superb knock of 76 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Zak Crawley floors West Indies with 15th Test half-century: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:22 pm Jul 10, 2024

What's the story England opener Zak Crawley hit a superb 76-run knock versus West Indies on Day 1 of the first Test at Lord's on Wednesday. Crawley his a rapid knock, having consumed only 89 balls. He smashed 14 fours before being dismissed by Jayden Seales. Crawley added a 94-run stand alongside Ollie Pope (57) and helped England take a lead after WI managed 121/10.

Runs

19th fifty-plus score for Crawley; 38th fifty in FC cricket

Crawley has raced to 2,687 runs in Test cricket from 45 matches (83 innings). He averages 33.17. In addition to 15 half-centuries, Crawley also owns four tons. Versus West Indies, Crawley has amassed 357 runs at 32.45. He registered his second fifty (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Crawley has scored 6,719 First-Class runs at 32-plus. He hit his 38th FC fifty (100s: 11).

Knock

A composed knock from Crawley's blade

England lost Ben Duckett early on (29/1) before Pope joined Crawley and the two added 94 runs. Crawley looked composed during his stay. Pope's aggression helped Crawley, who could take that bit of extra time. Crawley got to his fifty with a four in the 27th over (74 balls). He dispatched Alzarri Joseph for three fours in an over before falling to Seales.

Information

Seales dismisses Crawley for the 4th time in Tests

Seales has dismissed Crawley for the fourth time in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, across seven innings, Crawley has 82 runs at 20.50 against Seales. Crawley has faced 112 balls, striking at 73.21.