In brief Simplifying... In brief John Ferris, Dominic Cork, Gus Atkinson, and John Lever are notable for their impressive debut innings figures in Test cricket for England.

Ferris, who also played for Australia, had a standout performance against South Africa in 1882.

Cork shone against the West Indies in 1995, while Atkinson made his mark in 2024.

Lever, however, holds the record for the best debut innings figures by an English player in Asia, achieved against India in 1976. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gus Atkinson recorded a seven-fer on Test debut (Photo credit: X/@surreycricket)

Here are debutants with best innings figures for England (Tests)

By Parth Dhall 11:40 pm Jul 10, 202411:40 pm

What's the story England's debutant Gus Atkinson ran riot on Day 1 of the 1st Test against West Indies at Lord's on July 10. Atkinson, who was received his maiden Test cap, floored the West Indies with a seven-wicket haul. He finished with 7/45 as the Windies perished for a paltry 121 (21.4 overs). Notably, Atkinson recorded the third-best innings figures on Test debut for England.

#1

John Ferris: 7/37 vs SA, Cape Town, 1892

Former left-arm seamer John Ferris played Test cricket for Australia and England in a career that had just nine Tests. He played eight Tests for the Aussies before appearing for England in one final Test, against South Africa, in 1882. Ferris bagged figures 6/54 and 7/37 in two innings as the Proteas lost by an innings and 189 runs.

#2

Dominic Cork: 7/43 vs WI, Lord's, 1995

Like Atkinson, former bowler Dominic Cork took a seven-fer against West Indies at Lord's in 1995. Cork took 7/43 in the second innings as the Windies were bundled out for 223 while chasing 296. Notably, the right-arm seamer recorded figures of 1/72 in the first inningss that saw the visitors score 324.

Information

Gus Atkinson: 7/45 vs WI, Lord's, 2024

As mentioned, Atkinson now has the third-best innings figures on Test debut for England. Kraigg Brathwaite, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, and Alzarri Joseph, and Shamar Joseph were his victims.

#4

John Lever: 7/46 vs India, Delhi, 1976

John Lever has the best innings figures by a Test debutant for England in Asia. The left-arm pacer snapped up seven wickets for 46 runs in his maiden innings against India in Delhi in 1976. As a result, India were bundled out for 122 in response to England's total of 381 in the first innings. England eventually won by an innings and 25 runs.