Here are debutants with best innings figures for England (Tests)
England's debutant Gus Atkinson ran riot on Day 1 of the 1st Test against West Indies at Lord's on July 10. Atkinson, who was received his maiden Test cap, floored the West Indies with a seven-wicket haul. He finished with 7/45 as the Windies perished for a paltry 121 (21.4 overs). Notably, Atkinson recorded the third-best innings figures on Test debut for England.
John Ferris: 7/37 vs SA, Cape Town, 1892
Former left-arm seamer John Ferris played Test cricket for Australia and England in a career that had just nine Tests. He played eight Tests for the Aussies before appearing for England in one final Test, against South Africa, in 1882. Ferris bagged figures 6/54 and 7/37 in two innings as the Proteas lost by an innings and 189 runs.
Dominic Cork: 7/43 vs WI, Lord's, 1995
Like Atkinson, former bowler Dominic Cork took a seven-fer against West Indies at Lord's in 1995. Cork took 7/43 in the second innings as the Windies were bundled out for 223 while chasing 296. Notably, the right-arm seamer recorded figures of 1/72 in the first inningss that saw the visitors score 324.
Gus Atkinson: 7/45 vs WI, Lord's, 2024
As mentioned, Atkinson now has the third-best innings figures on Test debut for England. Kraigg Brathwaite, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, and Alzarri Joseph, and Shamar Joseph were his victims.
John Lever: 7/46 vs India, Delhi, 1976
John Lever has the best innings figures by a Test debutant for England in Asia. The left-arm pacer snapped up seven wickets for 46 runs in his maiden innings against India in Delhi in 1976. As a result, India were bundled out for 122 in response to England's total of 381 in the first innings. England eventually won by an innings and 25 runs.