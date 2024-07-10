England's Gus Atkinson was the pick of the bowlers (Photo credit: X/@surreycricket)

England's Gus Atkinson claims seven-wicket haul on Test debut: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:17 pm Jul 10, 202408:17 pm

What's the story England's Gus Atkinson was the pick of the bowlers for his side on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies at Lord's. Atkinson, who was handed his debut in the longest format, floored West Indies with a seven-wicket haul. He finished with 7/45 as the Windies folded for a paltry score of 121 in 21.4 overs. Here's more.

Start

Atkinson begun his Test journey with a wicket-maiden

Atkinson began his Test journey in style with a wicket-maiden. He gave England their first breakthrough by dismissing West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. He claimed a wicket off his second ball with full-length delivery outside off. The right-arm seamer didn't concede a run in his first three overs, dismissing Kirk McKenzie in his third. The latter was caught behind the stumps.

Wickets

Superb spell after a solid start

In the 35th over of the Windies innings, Atkinson broke a 44-run stand between Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge. Atkinson dismissed Athanaze by drawing him to poke at a length ball. He dismissed Jason Holder off the very next delivery. Atkinson completed his fifer by dismissing Joshua da Silva (0) in the same over. Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph were his next victims.

Information

Atkinson concedes 42 runs in boundaries

Atkinson bowled 12 overs which included five maidens. His economy rate was 3.80. Notably, the Surrey pacer was smoked for nine fours and a six on debut. The 45 runs conceded by Atkinson consisted of 42 runs in boundaries alone.

Record

3rd-best figures on debut for England

As per Cricbuzz, Atkinson now owns the 3rd-best bowling figures on debut for England. John Ferris (7/37 vs SA, Cape Town, 1892) and Dominic Cork (7/43 vs WI, Lord's, 1995) are ahead of Atkinson. Mwanwhile, the likes of John Lever ( 7/46 vs IND, Delhi, 1976) and Alec Bedser (7/49 vs IND, Lord's, 1946) also claimed seven-wicket hauls on debut for England.

Information

Atkinson claims his second five-wicket haul in FC cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Atkinson now owns 66 wickets in First-Class cricket. He is appearing in his 20th match. This was his second five-wicket haul in FC cricket. He registered his best figures as well, bettering 6/68.