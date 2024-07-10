Gus Atkinson begins his Test journey with wicket-maiden: Key stats
The first Test between England and West Indies at Lord's is underway, with the hosts winning the toss and inviting WI to bat under overcast conditions. This marks the farewell Test for legend James Anderson, who leads the pace attack, which includes debutant Gus Atkinson. The latter began his Test journey in style with a wicket-maiden. He gave England their first breakthrough (Kraigg Brathwaite).
Atkinson starts with a bang
As mentioned, Atkinson's career started emphatically as he took a wicket off his second ball in Tests. He knocked over WI skipper Brathwaite with a full-length delivery outside off. The right-arm seamer didn't concede a run in his first three overs, dismissing Kirk McKenzie in his third. The latter was caught behind the stumps.
One of England's two debutants
Surrey pacer Atkinson is one of the two debutants in England's Playing XI at Lord's. The medium-pacer entered the Test arena after represting the Three Lions in nine ODIs and three T20Is. As of now, he has picked up 14 wickets at 29.78 for Surrey at the 2024 County Championship. Atkinson owns 59 wickets from 19 FC games at 27.38 (before the Test).
A potent batter!
Atkinson is also a handy batter down the order. He has racked up 441 runs at an average of 21.00 with the bat. His tally also includes three half-centuries. Notably, Atkinson also slammed a century against Worcestershire in a Second XI game in 2018.