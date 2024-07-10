In brief Simplifying... In brief Gus Atkinson, one of England's two debutants at Lord's, made a strong start to his Test career by taking a wicket off his second ball and not conceding a run in his first three overs.

His impressive performance includes 59 wickets from 19 FC games and a century in a Second XI game in 2018.

Gus Atkinson got rid of WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite

Gus Atkinson begins his Test journey with wicket-maiden: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 05:15 pm Jul 10, 202405:15 pm

What's the story The first Test between England and West Indies at Lord's is underway, with the hosts winning the toss and inviting WI to bat under overcast conditions. This marks the farewell Test for legend James Anderson, who leads the pace attack, which includes debutant Gus Atkinson. The latter began his Test journey in style with a wicket-maiden. He gave England their first breakthrough (Kraigg Brathwaite).

Atkinson starts with a bang

As mentioned, Atkinson's career started emphatically as he took a wicket off his second ball in Tests. He knocked over WI skipper Brathwaite with a full-length delivery outside off. The right-arm seamer didn't concede a run in his first three overs, dismissing Kirk McKenzie in his third. The latter was caught behind the stumps.

One of England's two debutants

Surrey pacer Atkinson is one of the two debutants in England's Playing XI at Lord's. The medium-pacer entered the Test arena after represting the Three Lions in nine ODIs and three T20Is. As of now, he has picked up 14 wickets at 29.78 for Surrey at the 2024 County Championship. Atkinson owns 59 wickets from 19 FC games at 27.38 (before the Test).

A potent batter!

Atkinson is also a handy batter down the order. He has racked up 441 runs at an average of 21.00 with the bat. His tally also includes three half-centuries. Notably, Atkinson also slammed a century against Worcestershire in a Second XI game in 2018.

