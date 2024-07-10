In brief Simplifying... In brief The youngest goal scorers in European Championship history include Yamal, who broke Pele's record to become the youngest player to score at a major tournament.

Former Swiss forward Johan Vonlanthen previously held this record, followed by England's Wayne Rooney.

Portugal's Renato Sanches also made the list, scoring a crucial goal in the 2016 edition of the championship.

Yamal also became the youngest player to score at a major tournament (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Decoding the youngest goal scorers in European Championship history

By Rajdeep Saha 04:22 pm Jul 10, 202404:22 pm

What's the story Spain winger Lamine Yamal etched in name in the history books of UEFA European Championship once again. After becoming the youngest player to make an assist in the tournament's history, he is now the youngest scorer. Yamal attained the feat in Spain's Euro 2024 semi-final clash against France. Spain won the match 2-1 and reached the final. We decode the youngest Euro goal scorers.

Lamine Yamal - 16 years, 362 days

Yamal equalized for Spain in the 21st minute with a left-footed curler from distance. In addition to his maiden goal, Yamal also owns three assists. He is the only teenager with three-plus assists in an Euro edition. Yamal also became the youngest player to score at a major tournament (World Cup + Euros). He broke the record of Pele (17 years and 239 days).

Johan Vonlanthen - 18 years, 141 days old

Former Swiss forward Johan Vonlanthen was the previous holder of the record for the youngest player to score at a European Championship. He had netted a goal against France on June 21, 2004 at Estadio Cidade de Coimbra, Portugal. Zinedine Zidane put France in front after 20 minutes before teenager Vonlathen equalized. Thierry Henry scored twice late on to help France reach the quarters.

Wayne Rooney - 18 years, 237 days

Before Vonlanthen's record, it was England's Wayne Rooney, who made history. The record stood for four days. Aged 18 years and 237 days, former Manchester United and England icon Rooney scored against Switzerland. Rooney scored a brace in England's 3-0 mauling of the Swiss. Steven Gerrard scored the third goal. Notably, England made nine attempts with seven shots being on target.

Renato Sanches - 18 years, 317 days old

In the 2016 edition of the European Championship, Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches scored against Poland in a crucial quarter-final clash. Sanches was 18 years and 317 days old when he got his goal. Robert Lewandowski helped Poland take an early lead but Sanches' 33rd-minute strike levelled the scores. The score remained 1-1 throughout normal and extra-time before Portugal progressed after winning the penalty shootout.