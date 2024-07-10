Euro 2024, Spain beat France 2-1 to reach final: Stats
Spain came from behind to beat France 2-1 in a crucial UEFA European Championship semi-final clash. A well-placed header from Randal Kolo Muani handed Spain the lead in eighth minute. Spain rallied back with a goal of the ages from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. Dani Olmo's goal-bound shot turned in by Jules Kounde saw Spain go 2-1 up. France failed to find a winner thereafter.
Spain edge past France in the first half
France stunned Spain when Kylian Mbappe's maginificent cross from the left saw Kolo Muani score with a well-directed header. Yamal bended in a wonderful curler, equalizing to become the youngest scorer ever at a major tournament. Four minutes later, Olmo handed Spain the lead with a lovely piece of skill in the France box. Despite Kounde's touch, it was deemed as Olmo's goal.
Stats from the first half
Spain attempted five shots with two of them on target. France had one shot on target from three attempts. France had 11 touches in the opposition box compared to Spain's nine. Spain dominated ball possession (55%).
Yamal breaks Pele's record
As per Opta, at 16 years and 362 days, Yamal is now the youngest player to score at a major tournament (World Cup + Euros). He broke the record of Pele (17 years and 239 days). Meanwhile, the likes of Manuel Rosas (18 years and 93 days) and Gavi (18 years and 110 days) follow suit.
Olmo scores in his 3rd successive match
RB Leipzig's Olmo became the first Spaniard to score in three consecutive European Championship matches. He scored against Georgia (R16), Germany (quarters) and France (semis). Olmo scored his 11th goal for Spain in all competitions. He earned his 38th cap. This was his fourth goal at a major tournament.
Yamal breaks Johan Vonlanthen's European Championship record
Yamal also broke Johan Vonlanthen's European Championship record in terms of becoming the youngest goal-scorer. Switzerland's Vonlanthen scored vs France on June 21, 2004 aged 18 years and 141 days old.
Spain become first side to make this record
Spain will feature in their first major tournament final (Euro/World Cup) since 2012. Notably, they have become the first team to win six matches at a single European Championship edition. If Spain win the final, they will equal the record of Brazil for most wins at a major tournament (7). Brazil did so at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.
France miss chances in the second half
France were the better side in the second half and could have equalized. The likes of Theo Hernandez and Mbappe blazed their shots over the bar. Spain were in control and show composure in seeing out the contest.
Here are the match stats
Spain had 0.74 expected goals compared to France's 1.01. Spain made six attempts with two shots on target. France had three shots on target from nine attempts. France had 29 touches in the opposition box with Spain managing 12. Spain had 58% ball possession.