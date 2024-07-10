In brief Simplifying... In brief In the Euro 2024 semi-finals, Spain triumphed over France 2-1, with a notable performance from 16-year-old Yamal.

He made history by becoming the youngest player to score in a major tournament, breaking Pele's long-standing record.

Spain's dominance was evident with more ball possession and shots on target. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Spain came from behind to beat France 2-1 (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024, Spain beat France 2-1 to reach final: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:49 am Jul 10, 202402:49 am

What's the story Spain came from behind to beat France 2-1 in a crucial UEFA European Championship semi-final clash. A well-placed header from Randal Kolo Muani handed Spain the lead in eighth minute. Spain rallied back with a goal of the ages from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. Dani Olmo's goal-bound shot turned in by Jules Kounde saw Spain go 2-1 up. France failed to find a winner thereafter.

1st half

Spain edge past France in the first half

France stunned Spain when Kylian Mbappe's maginificent cross from the left saw Kolo Muani score with a well-directed header. Yamal bended in a wonderful curler, equalizing to become the youngest scorer ever at a major tournament. Four minutes later, Olmo handed Spain the lead with a lovely piece of skill in the France box. Despite Kounde's touch, it was deemed as Olmo's goal.

Information

Stats from the first half

Spain attempted five shots with two of them on target. France had one shot on target from three attempts. France had 11 touches in the opposition box compared to Spain's nine. Spain dominated ball possession (55%).

Yamal

Yamal breaks Pele's record

As per Opta, at 16 years and 362 days, Yamal is now the youngest player to score at a major tournament (World Cup + Euros). He broke the record of Pele (17 years and 239 days). Meanwhile, the likes of Manuel Rosas (18 years and 93 days) and Gavi (18 years and 110 days) follow suit.

Olmo

Olmo scores in his 3rd successive match

RB Leipzig's Olmo became the first Spaniard to score in three consecutive European Championship matches. He scored against Georgia (R16), Germany (quarters) and France (semis). Olmo scored his 11th goal for Spain in all competitions. He earned his 38th cap. This was his fourth goal at a major tournament.

Information

Yamal breaks Johan Vonlanthen's European Championship record

Yamal also broke Johan Vonlanthen's European Championship record in terms of becoming the youngest goal-scorer. Switzerland's Vonlanthen scored vs France on June 21, 2004 aged 18 years and 141 days old.

Opta stats

Spain become first side to make this record

Spain will feature in their first major tournament final (Euro/World Cup) since 2012. Notably, they have become the first team to win six matches at a single European Championship edition. If Spain win the final, they will equal the record of Brazil for most wins at a major tournament (7). Brazil did so at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Information

France miss chances in the second half

France were the better side in the second half and could have equalized. The likes of Theo Hernandez and Mbappe blazed their shots over the bar. Spain were in control and show composure in seeing out the contest.

Information

Here are the match stats

Spain had 0.74 expected goals compared to France's 1.01. Spain made six attempts with two shots on target. France had three shots on target from nine attempts. France had 29 touches in the opposition box with Spain managing 12. Spain had 58% ball possession.