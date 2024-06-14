In brief Simplifying... In brief Keep an eye on these rising stars in Euro 2024!

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, Benfica's Joao Neves, Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, and FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal are all set to make their mark.

Other notable youngsters include Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko and France's Warren Zaire-Emery.

These players have shown impressive performances in their respective clubs and are ready to shine on the international stage. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

England's Kobbie Mainoo could be influential (Photo credit: X/@England)

Euro 2024: These youngsters could leave a lasting impression

By Rajdeep Saha 01:34 am Jun 14, 202401:34 am

What's the story The 2024 edition of the UEFA European Championship starts from June 14 onward in Germany. Several highly-rated youngsters would be keen to express themselves. 16-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is a special talent. Manchester United midfilder Kobbie Mainoo could be highly influential in midfield alongside Portugal teenager Joao Neves. In Florian Wirtz and Warren Zaire-Emery, the Euro 2024 braces itself for fireworks.

Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo - England

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo suffered a lengthy spell outside after a pre-season injury. The teenager was blended into the first team under Erik Ten Hag and he settled in quickly. He made 32 appearances for the club in 2023-24, scoring five times, including the FA Cup final. Mainoo has already made three England appearances with Gareth Southgate wasting no time in using his offerings.

Neves

Joao Neves - Portugal

19-year-old midfielder Joao Neves enjoyed a solid season with Benfica. He made 55 appearances in all competitions, scoring thrice. Neves is a gifted central midfielder and is being closely monitored by top European clubs. He will cough up a siginificant transfer fee and a solid Euro 2024 season with Portugal will add to his CV. Neves has earned 7 caps for Portugal.

Wirtz

Florian Wirtz - Germany

Florian Wirtz had an excellent 2023-24 campaign for Bayer Leverkusen, who won the German domestic double - Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. Leverkusen were the Europa League finalists as well. Wirtz made his presence felt with 18 goals and 19 assists for Leverkusen in 2023-24 season. The attacking midfielder is a key player for Germany, having made 18 appearances since his debut in 2022.

Yamal

Lamine Yamal - Spain

16-year-old Lamine Yamal has already etched his name in FC Barcelona and Spain's history books. The winger was utilized heavily by former Barca manager Xavi Hernandez in 2023-24. Yamal made 50 appearances, scoring seven times. He has already made seven appearances for Spain. Yamal, who is set to turn 17, has impressed everybody with his decision-making. Yamal can fill in for the injured Gavi.

Other players

Here are some of the key youngsters in reckoning

21-year-old Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko extended his contract at RB Leipzig. He scored 18 goals in his debut season with Leipzig since joining from RB Salzburg. He has 11 goals for Slovenia. France midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery is already a regular starter at Paris Saint-Germain. However, France have fierce competition for places so Zaire-Emery needs to be patient. He is tactically supreme.