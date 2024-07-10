In brief Simplifying... In brief Team India's World Cup victories have been guided by four notable coaches.

PR Mansingh led the underdog team to their first win in 1983 against West Indies.

Lalchand Rajput managed the team during their groundbreaking T20 win in 2007.

Gary Kirsten helped end a 28-year wait for another ODI trophy in 2011.

Lastly, Rahul Dravid steered the team to their second T20 World Cup win in 2024.

A look at Team India's World Cup-winning coaches

By Parth Dhall

What's the story Former opener Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the Indian cricket team's head coach on July 9. Gambhir replaced legend Rahul Dravid, whose tenure came to an end after India won the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The latter became India's fourth coach/manager to win an ICC World Cup trophy (ODI or T20I). Have a look at India's World Cup-winning managers.

#1

PR Mansingh: ODI World Cup 1983

Under PR Mansingh's tutelage, the Kapil Dev-led Team India miraculously won the 1983 T20 World Cup. Mansingh was chosen as the manager for India's 1983 World Cup side that had the 'underdogs' tag. India, who were written off, defeated the West Indies in a low-scoring final at Lord's to claim their maiden WC trophy. Mansingh also managed Team India at the 1987 World Cup.

#2

Lalchand Rajput: T20 World Cup 2007

Following a disastrous ODI World Cup campaign, the MS Dhoni-led Team India shut the critics by winning the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007. India defeated Pakistan in a final for the ages, in Johannesburg. The ground-breaking achievement started a wave of T20 cricket across the globe. Lalchand Rajput, who played six internationals, managed Team India in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

#3

Gary Kirsten: ODI World Cup 2011

In 2011, the Dhoni-Gary Kirsten combination ended India's 28-year long wait for a second ODI World Cup trophy. India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium, as Dhoni and Gambhir played match-winning knocks. Notably, this was head coach Kirsten's final assignment with Team India. And he ended on an all-time high, with India becoming world champions.

#4

Rahul Dravid: T20 World Cup 2024

India had to wait another 13 years for their fourth ICC World Cup trophy. In June 2024, India became the third side to win multiple T20 World Cup titles, as they defeated South Africa in a nail-biting final. Even head coach Rahul Dravid, who is known for his calm demeanor, broke loose and avidly joined the celebration in Barbados.