Zimbabwe upset India in Harare (Source: X/@ICC)

Presenting the five lowest all-out totals for India in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:16 pm Jul 07, 202412:16 pm

What's the story A low-scoring thriller saw Zimbabwe upset the Indian cricket team in the opening T20I at the Harare Sports Club. Ravi Bishnoi took four wickets as the hosts were restricted to 115/9. In response, India lost wickets at regular intervals before folding for just 102. The visitors scripted several unwanted records with this defeat. Let's decode their lowest all-out totals in T20Is.

#5

102 vs Zimbabwe, 2024

Chasing 116 in Harare, the visitors suffered a shocking collapse as five of their top-six batters couldn't enter double figures. Shubman Gill's departure for 31 further increased their problems. Washington Sundar scored a valiant 27 but his efforts eventually went in vain as India perished for 102 in 19.5 overs. Sikandar Raza and Tendai Chatara claimed three wickets apiece.

#4

101 vs Sri Lanka, 2016

India were folded for just 101 while batting first in the 2016 Pune T20I against Sri Lanka. They lost Rohit Sharma on the game's second ball and couldn't recover thereafter. The hosts were reeling at 58/7 at one stage before Ravichandran Ashwin (31*) powered them past 100. Kasun Rajitha and Dasun Shanaka claimed three wickets apiece as SL recorded a five-wicket win.

#3

92 vs South Africa, 2015

A splendid show from South African bowlers meant India were bundled out for 92 in the 2015 Cuttack game. Rohit (22) and Suresh Raina (22) were the only ones to score over 12. Albie Morkel (3/12) was the pick of the Proteas bowlers on that day. Though the visitors' chase wasn't smooth, they eventually prevailed by six wickets.

#2

79 vs New Zealand, 2016

New Zealand defended 127 versus India in a crucial Super 10 Group 2 clash against India at the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. The match in Nagpur saw NZ score 126/7 in 20 overs. Corey Anderson scored 34. In response, India folded for 79. Mitchell Santner's 4/11 rocked the hosts while Ish Sodhi claimed 3/18. MS Dhoni (30) scored the most for India.

#1

74 vs Australia, 2008

The Indian batters surrendered against the mighty Australian unit in the 2008 Melbourne T20I. Nathan Bracken (3/11) made the new ball talk as India lost half their side with just 32 runs on the board. They were eventually folded for 74 in 17.5 overs as Irfan Pathan (26) was the only one to enter double digits. Australia (75/1) crossed the line in 11.2 overs.