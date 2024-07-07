In brief Simplifying... In brief Zimbabwe's cricket team has successfully defended some of the lowest totals in T20Is.

In 2021, they held off Pakistan with just 11 runs, and Ireland with 117.

In 2024, they staved off India with 115 runs, and in 2010, they defended a mere 105 against the West Indies.

These victories highlight Zimbabwe's tenacity and skill in the face of challenging odds. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Zimbabwe have defended four sub-120 totals in T20Is (Source: X/@ZimCricketv)

Presenting lowest totals successfully defended by Zimbabwe in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:29 am Jul 07, 202411:29 am

What's the story A spirited show from Zimbabwe stunned the Indian team in the opening T20I at the Harare Sports Club. Chasing a paltry-looking 116, India lost wickets at regular intervals as they eventually got folded for just 102. Notably, India were bundled out for their fifth-lowest T20I score. Here we look at the lowest totals successfully defended by Zimbabwe in T20Is.

#4

118 vs Pakistan, 2021

Zimbabwe were restricted to 118/9 in the 2021 Harare T20I against Pakistan. However, the Men in Green fell well short of the target as the hosts put up a splendid display. Notably, Pakistan were going well at 78/3 at one stage. However, Babar Azam's departure for 41 opened the doors for Zimbabwe as the visitors were folded for 99. Luke Jongwe claimed 4/18.

#3

117 vs Ireland, 2021

Chasing 118 against Zimbabwe in the 2021 Dublin game, Ireland were off to a slow but decent start as they were 41/1 after 8.2 overs. However, a batting collapse was ignited thereafter as five of their top-seven batters couldn't enter double digits. The hosts (114/9) agonizingly fell short of the target as Ryan Burl (3/22) was the pick of their bowlers.

#2

115 vs India, 2024

Zimbabwe's aforementioned win against India is next on this list. The visitors suffered a shocking collapse as five of their top-six batters couldn't enter double figures. Shubman Gill's departure for 31 further increased their problems. Washington Sundar scored a valiant 27 but his efforts eventually went in vain as India perished for 102. Sikandar Raza and Tendai Chatara claimed three wickets apiece.

#1

105 versus West Indies, 2010

Zimbabwe were folded for just 105 in the 2010 game against West Indies in Port of Spain. However, the home team couldn't make an adequate response as they played out their entire 20 overs, managing just 79/7. None of the WI batters had a strike rate of even 90 on that day. Graeme Cremer (3/11) was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers.