ENG vs West Indies, Tests: Decoding the highest team totals

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:50 pm Jul 07, 2024

What's the story England and West Indies face each other in a three-match Test series, starting July 10 at Lord's. The two sides have met on 163 occasions. The Brits have won 51 matches compared to 59 for WI. 53 matches have been drawn. Here we look at the highest totals in Tests between England and West Indies. The tally includes three 700-plus scores.

England - 849/10 in 1930

Former England opener Andrew Sandham scored a splendid 325 in the 1930 Kingston Test versus WI. While wicket-keeper Les Ames (149) also scored a hundred, George Gunn (85), Bob Wyatt (58), and Patsy Hendren (91) mustered half-centuries. As each of England's top-five batters scored over 50, England finished at 849/10 while batting first. The game eventually resulted in a draw.

West Indies - 751/5d in 2004

The 2004 St Johns Test saw Brian Lara smash an unbeaten 400 in the first innings, the highest individual score in Test history. West Indies declared at 751/7 as Lara shared a 232-run stand alongside Ramnaresh Sarwan (90). Wicket-keeper Ridley Jacobs (107*) also scored a ton while opener Chris Gayle made 69. England scored 285/10 and 422/5 to draw the match.

West Indies - 749/9d in 2004

England compiled 600/6d while batting first in the 2009 Bridgetown Test. In reply, the hosts declared at 749/9 thanks to a splendid 291 from Sarwan. Keeper Denesh Ramdin (166) was the other centurion in that innings as Devon Smith (55), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (70), and Jerome Taylor (53) scored half-centuries. This clash also ended in a draw.

West Indies - 692/8d in 1995

Responding to England's first innings score of 454 in the 1995 Oval Test, WI declared at 692/8. Lara starred with a terrific 179 in that clash as Carl Hooper (127) also scored a hundred. Sherwin Campbell (89), skipper Richie Richardson (93), and Chanderpaul (80) missed out on the three-figure mark. This contest was drawn too.