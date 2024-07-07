England vs West Indies, Tests: Batters with most 50-plus scores
In the history of England vs West Indies Test matches, several batters shone consistently, relishing the battle. Notably, England and WI have met on 163 occasions. England have won 51 matches compared to 59 for WI. 53 matches have been drawn. England and WI face each other in a three-match Test series, starting July 10 at Lord's. Here are batters with most 50-plus scores.
Sir Vivian Richards - 23 fifty-plus scores
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sir Vivian Richards owns the joint-most number of 50-plus scores in ENG-WI matches. Richards slammed 23 fifty-plus scores. His tally included 8 tons and 15 fifties. His best score was 291. Richards amassed 2,869 runs at an average of 62.36 from 50 innings. He smashed 390 fours and 34 sixes. His strike rate reads 72.10.
Gary Sobers - 23 fifty-plus scores
Gary Sobers owns the most runs in England vs WI matches. He smashed a total of 3,214 runs across 36 Tests against England at 60.64. The legendary all-rounder tallied 23 fifty-plus scores. Sobers clocked 10 tons and 13 fifties against the opposition (200s: 1). Notably, no other non-Australian batter has even nine Test centuries against England.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 21 fifty-plus scores
Former West Indies star Shivnarine Chanderpaul is next on the list. He registered 21 fifty-plus scores. Chanderpaul dazzled with five tons and 16 fifties with the best score of 147*. He averaged 48.05, scoring 2,451 runs from 36 matches (60 innings). Notably, his average went further up to 66.61 on England soil. Chanderpaul smoked 297 fours and four sixes.
Geoffrey Boycott - 20 fifty-plus scores
Former England ace Geoffrey Boycott slammed 20 fifty-plus scores against the Windies. In 29 matches (53 innings), Boycott managed 2,205 runs at 45.93. He hit five tons and 15 fifties with the best score of 128. He smashed 247 fours and two sixes.