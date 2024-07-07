In brief Simplifying... In brief In the history of England vs West Indies Test matches, Sir Vivian Richards and Gary Sobers top the list with 23 fifty-plus scores each.

Richards, with a best score of 291, and Sobers, the highest run-scorer in these matches, are followed by Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Geoffrey Boycott with 21 and 20 fifty-plus scores respectively.

These cricket legends have left an indelible mark with their impressive batting averages and numerous boundaries. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shivnarine Chanderpaul registered 21 fifty-plus scores versus England (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England vs West Indies, Tests: Batters with most 50-plus scores

By Rajdeep Saha 12:51 am Jul 07, 202412:51 am

What's the story In the history of England vs West Indies Test matches, several batters shone consistently, relishing the battle. Notably, England and WI have met on 163 occasions. England have won 51 matches compared to 59 for WI. 53 matches have been drawn. England and WI face each other in a three-match Test series, starting July 10 at Lord's. Here are batters with most 50-plus scores.

#1

Sir Vivian Richards - 23 fifty-plus scores

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sir Vivian Richards owns the joint-most number of 50-plus scores in ENG-WI matches. Richards slammed 23 fifty-plus scores. His tally included 8 tons and 15 fifties. His best score was 291. Richards amassed 2,869 runs at an average of 62.36﻿ from 50 innings. He smashed 390 fours and 34 sixes. His strike rate reads 72.10.

#2

Gary Sobers - 23 fifty-plus scores

Gary Sobers owns the most runs in England vs WI matches. He smashed a total of 3,214 runs across 36 Tests against England at 60.64. The legendary all-rounder tallied 23 fifty-plus scores. Sobers clocked 10 tons and 13 fifties against the opposition (200s: 1). Notably, no other non-Australian batter has even nine Test centuries against England.

#3

Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 21 fifty-plus scores

Former West Indies star Shivnarine Chanderpaul is next on the list. He registered 21 fifty-plus scores. Chanderpaul dazzled with five tons and 16 fifties with the best score of 147*. He averaged 48.05, scoring 2,451 runs from 36 matches (60 innings). Notably, his average went further up to 66.61 on England soil. Chanderpaul smoked 297 fours and four sixes.

#4

Geoffrey Boycott - 20 fifty-plus scores

Former England ace Geoffrey Boycott slammed 20 fifty-plus scores against the Windies. In 29 matches (53 innings), Boycott managed 2,205 runs at 45.93. He hit five tons and 15 fifties with the best score of 128. He smashed 247 fours and two sixes.