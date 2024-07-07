In brief Simplifying... In brief In a thrilling Euro 2024 semi-final, England triumphed over Switzerland in a penalty shootout, winning 5-3.

After a 1-1 draw in regular time, with goals from Saka and Embolo, the match went into extra time and eventually penalties.

After a 1-1 draw in regular time, with goals from Saka and Embolo, the match went into extra time and eventually penalties.

England's victory was sealed by Trent Alexander-Arnold's final penalty, following successful shots from Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Saka, and Ivan Toney.

England edged past Switzerland (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

England reach Euro 2024 semis after penalty shootout win: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:32 am Jul 07, 202412:32 am

What's the story England edged past Switzerland, requiring to beat them on penalties to reach the 2024 UEFA European Championship semis. After a goalless first half, Switzerland went ahead through Breel Embola. Bukayo Saka equalized for Gareth Southgate's men moments later. Both sides failed to find a winner for the rest of normal time and extra-time. During the penalty shootout, England prevailed to reach the semis.

1st half

A rather uneventful first half

In a rather dull first half, England were the better side in terms of control. A few dangerous moments were created despite the side failing to test Yans Sommer in Switzerland's goal. Switzerland offered little while going forward. Both sides didn't manage a shot on target. England made more attempts (5) to Switzerland's two. England also had 15 touches in the opposition box.

2nd half

Game comes to life late on in second half

Breel Embolo clocked the first shot on target of the match in the 51st minute. It was a scuffed shot. England switched off as the half progressed, allowing the Swiss to gain momentum. In the 75th minute, Embolo's tap-in from a Dan Ndoye cross saw Switzerland score. Saka made it 1-1 with a beautiful shot that bent into the bottom corner.

Information

What happened during extra-time?

In the first half of extra-time, Declan Rice tested Sommer with a neat shot. Both sides looked cautious. In the second half, a subdued Harry Kane was subbed off for Ivan Toney. Switzerland upped the tempo and caused England issues, who barely held on.

Penalties

England seal the shootout

Chelsea's Cole Palmer handed England a 1-0 start in the shootout. Manuel Akanji saw his penalty get saved by Jordan Pickford. Jude Bellingham made it 2-0 before Fabian Schar opened Switzerland's account. Saka made it 3-1 as Xherdan Shaqiri drilled home thereafter. Toney scored for England, who went 4-2 ahead. Zeki Amdouni made it 4-3 for the Swiss. Trent Alexander-Arnold helped England win (5-3).

Information

Here are the match stats

England managed 13 attempts with three shots on target. Switzerland had two shots on target from 10 attempts. England edged past Switzerland in terms of touches in the opposition box (33-30). England owned 52% ball possession and a 91% pass accuracy.

Information

England's record in penalty shootouts

England were involved in their 11th penalty shootout at big tournaments (World Cup + Euros + Nations League). This was their fourth shootout win (L7). England won just their second shootout at the Euros out of six attempts.

Opta stats

England reach the semis in successive Euro editions

England scored all five of their penalties. For just the second time in 10 major tournament (World Cup + Euros) shootouts, England have scored 100% of their penalties, also doing so at Euro 1996 vs Spain (4/4). England have reached the semis at Euros in successive editions for the first time. Switzerland have been eliminated in all five of their major tournament quarter-final appearances.

