In brief Simplifying... In brief In his 49th Test, Chris Woakes achieved a milestone of 150 wickets for England, with an impressive average of 21.94 in home games.

Despite a weaker performance in away games, Woakes has also scored 1,754 Test runs.

In the recent match against the West Indies, England took a 66-run lead after bowling out the Windies for 121. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

In 30 home Tests, Woakes has 114 scalps (Source: X/@ICC)

Chris Woakes attains this special milestone for England in Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:18 am Jul 11, 202410:18 am

What's the story Veteran all-rounder Chris Woakes on Wednesday (July 10) became the 25th bowler to complete 150 Test wickets for England. He accomplished the feat with his only scalp in the first innings of the opening Test against West Indies at Lord's. Woakes, who trapped Kavem Hodge for 24, finished with 1/29 across 11 overs. Notably, WI were folded for 121. Here we decode his stats.

Stats

150 Test scalps for Woakes

Playing his 49th Test, Woakes now has 150 scalps at 29.13. The tally includes five fifers besides a solitary match 10-wicket haul. Meanwhile, versus the Windies, the right-arm quick has claimed 19 wickets across seven games at 30.42. In 30 home Tests, Woakes has 114 scalps at 21.94. 36 of his wickets have come in 20 away games at 51.88.

Numbers

Stunning numbers at home

All of Woakes's five fifers have come in England. As per ESPNcricinfo, his average (21.94) in the nation is the best among bowlers with 100-plus Test wickets in the UK after 1970. He stands fifth in the overall list. Paradoxically, his record away from home is poor. Woakes has also hammered 1,754 Test runs at 27.40. His tally includes six fifties besides a ton.

Summary

Summary of Day 1

England invited WI to bat first and bowled them out for 121. Debutant Gus Atkinson claimed 7/45 as opener Mikyle Louis (27) was WI's highest run-getter. In reply, the hosts have taken a 66-run lead, having scored 189/3 at stumps. While Zak Crawley scored 76, Ollie Pope made 57. Joe Root (15*) and Harry Brook (25*) saw the day out for England.