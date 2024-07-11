Chris Woakes attains this special milestone for England in Tests
Veteran all-rounder Chris Woakes on Wednesday (July 10) became the 25th bowler to complete 150 Test wickets for England. He accomplished the feat with his only scalp in the first innings of the opening Test against West Indies at Lord's. Woakes, who trapped Kavem Hodge for 24, finished with 1/29 across 11 overs. Notably, WI were folded for 121. Here we decode his stats.
150 Test scalps for Woakes
Playing his 49th Test, Woakes now has 150 scalps at 29.13. The tally includes five fifers besides a solitary match 10-wicket haul. Meanwhile, versus the Windies, the right-arm quick has claimed 19 wickets across seven games at 30.42. In 30 home Tests, Woakes has 114 scalps at 21.94. 36 of his wickets have come in 20 away games at 51.88.
Stunning numbers at home
All of Woakes's five fifers have come in England. As per ESPNcricinfo, his average (21.94) in the nation is the best among bowlers with 100-plus Test wickets in the UK after 1970. He stands fifth in the overall list. Paradoxically, his record away from home is poor. Woakes has also hammered 1,754 Test runs at 27.40. His tally includes six fifties besides a ton.
Summary of Day 1
England invited WI to bat first and bowled them out for 121. Debutant Gus Atkinson claimed 7/45 as opener Mikyle Louis (27) was WI's highest run-getter. In reply, the hosts have taken a 66-run lead, having scored 189/3 at stumps. While Zak Crawley scored 76, Ollie Pope made 57. Joe Root (15*) and Harry Brook (25*) saw the day out for England.