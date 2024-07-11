In brief Simplifying... In brief In a thrilling cricket match, Jayden Seales dismissed Zak Crawley for the fourth time in seven Test innings.

Crawley, who scored a solid 76, missed out on his fifth Test century due to Seales' impressive yorker.

The day ended with England leading by 66 runs after bowling out West Indies for 121.

Zak Crawley hit a superb knock of 76 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Jayden Seales dismisses Zak Crawley for 4th time in Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:43 am Jul 11, 202409:43 am

What's the story England dominated West Indies on Day 1 of the opening Test match at Lord's on Wednesday. The Three Lions invited the visitors to bat first and bowled them out for 121. In response, the Brits finished the day at 189/3 thanks to fifties from Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope. Meanwhile, Jayden Seales trapped Crawley for the fourth time in Tests. Here are further details.

Dismissal

Seales denies a Zak Crawley hundred

After the dismissal of Ben Duckett (3), Pope joined Crawley when England were 29/1. Thereafter, the two added a 94-run stand. Crawley hit a superb 89-ball 76 before Seales dismissed him (14 fours). The latter unleashed a stunning yorker that beat the England opener for pace and dismantled the leg stump. Crawley hence missed out on his fifth Test hundred.

Battle

Seales's dominance against Crawley

As per ESPNcricinfo, Seales dismissed Crawley for the fourth time across seven innings in Test cricket. The latter has 82 runs off 112 balls at 20.50 against Seales, striking at 73.21. While only Ravichandran Ashwin (5) has trapped Crawley more times in this format, Lasith Embuldeniya, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Tim Southee are the others to dismiss the opener four times.

Stats

Stats of Crawley and Seales

With this knock, Crawley has raced to 2,687 runs in Test cricket. He averages 33.17. In addition to 15 half-centuries, Crawley also owns four tons. Versus West Indies, Crawley has amassed 357 runs at 32.45 (50s: 2, 100: 1). Seales, who finished Day 1 with 2/31 across nine overs, now owns 39 Test scalps at 23.79 (13 wickets versus England at 24.76).

Summary

Summary of Day 1

England invited WI to bat first and bowled them out for 121 in 41.4 overs. Debutant Gus Atkinson claimed 7/45 from 12 overs as opener Mikyle Louis (27) was WI's highest run-getter. In reply, the hosts have taken a 66-run lead, having scored 189/3 at stumps. Besides Crawley, Pope made 57. Joe Root (15*) and Harry Brook (25*) saw the day out for England.