Ollie Watkins sends England through to Euro 2024 final: Stats
Ollie Watkins scored for England in the 90th minute against the Netherlands in a crucial UEFA European Championship semi-final clash. The match looked to head into extra-time with the score being 1-1. However, substitute Watkins delivered. Earlier, Xavi Simons handed Netherlands an early goal. England restored parity through a Harry Kane penalty. In the end, it was Watkins who had the decisive moment.
England draw level in an entertaining first half
A sensational strike from Simons in the 7th minute saw the ball beat Jordan Pickford after Declan Rice was robbed easily. England responded well and were rewarded when Denzel Dumfries clashed with Kane, who took a shot. The referee was called up to the monitor and he awarded a penalty. Thereafter, Phil Foden had a goalline clearance and he crashed the post as well.
England dominated stats in the first half
England had 1.12 expected goals compared to Netherlands' 0.15. The Three Lions managed four shots on target from 7 attempts. The Dutch had three attempts and one shot on target. England had 15 touches in the opposition box to Netherlands' four. England had 63% possession.
Simons makes history
Simons opened his account in terms of goals at Euro 2024 (A3). As per Opta, Simons (21 years and 80 days) is the second-youngest goal scorer ever the Dutch at the European Championship after Patrick Kluivert against England on June 18, 1996 (19 years and 353 days). Simons became the youngest player to score in a European Championship knockout round for the Netherlands.
5th Dutch player with this record
As per Squawka, Simons is the fifth Dutch player to score in a men's European Championship semi-final after Ronald Koeman (1988), Marco van Basten (1988), Dennis Bergkamp (1992) and Frank Rijkaard (1992).
Kane becomes all-time top scorer in European Championship knockout games
Kane is the all-time top scorer in knockout games in the European Championship, with his penalty vs Netherlands his sixth such goal. Meanwhile, the England captain owns more knockout-stage goals in major tournaments (World Cup/Euros) than any other European player (9). He surpassed the likes of Gerd Muller, Miroslav Klose, Antoine Griezmann, and Kylian Mbappe (all 8).
66 goals for Kane in England colors
Kane now has 66 goals for England in all competitions. He earned his 97th cap. This was his seventh goal in European Championship history. He now owns 15 goals at major tournaments for England (World Cup + Euros).
How did the second half pan out?
The match's pace dropped in the second half and England lost zip in their passing. In the 65th minute, Joey Veerman tested Pickford with a shot from a freekick. Netherlands were astute tactically and didn't allow England the freedom. England did find the net in the 79th minute but Bukayo Saka had a goal ruled out for offside. England scored late on through Watkins.
Watkins hands England the winner
Watkins twisted in the box after collecting Cole Palmer's incisive pass. The Aston Villa player arrowed the ball into the bottom corner. This was massive for Gareth Southgate as his decision to bring these two on for Kane and Foden worked.
Here are the match stats
England had 1.16 expected goals compared to Netherlands' 0.56. The Three Lions managed five shots on target from 9 attempts. The Dutch had 7 attempts and two shots on target. England had 19 touches in the opposition box to Netherlands' 11 England had 58% possession.
England reach successive Euro finals
England have reached successive European Championship finals. They were beaten in the 2020 edition by Italy on penalties. As per Opta, England are the first side in European Championship history to reach the final despite trailing in both the quarter-final and semi-final en route. This was the 4th meeting at a major tournament between the two teams. England lead the show 2-1 (D1).
Second ever 90th-minute winning goal in a knockout tie
Watkins has scored only the second ever 90th-minute winning goal in a European Championship knockout tie. The first was in the Germany vs Turkey 2008 Euro semi-final clash.
England flourish under Southgate
England have now reached the final in two of their four major tournaments under manager Southgate (also Euro 2020). The Three Lions had only done so in one of their previous 23 World Cup/Euro appearances (1966 World Cup) before Southgate's tenure.