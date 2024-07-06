In brief Simplifying... In brief In the history of England vs West Indies Test matches, Michael Holding holds the record for the best bowling figures with 14 wickets in a 1976 match.

Tony Greig and Fred Trueman follow closely with 13 and 12 wickets respectively in their memorable matches.

Tony Lock also made a mark with his 11 wickets in a 1957 match, helping England to a significant victory. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Michael Holding holds the record for the best match figures by a bowler in ENG-WI matches (Image Source: X/@ICC)

England vs WI, Tests: Best bowling figures in a match

By Rajdeep Saha 10:23 pm Jul 06, 202410:23 pm

What's the story The cricketing history between England and West Indies is marked by some remarkable bowling performances. Notably, England and WI have met on 163 occasions. England have won 51 matches compared to 59 for WI. 53 matches have been drawn. England and WI face each other in a three-match Test series, starting July 10 at Lord's. Here are the best bowling figures in a match.

#1

Michael Holding - 14/149, The Oval

As per ESPNcricinfo, Michael Holding holds the record for the best match figures by a bowler in ENG-WI matches. He took 14 wickets at The Oval back in 1976. Viv Richards' 291 helped WI manage 687/8d. In response, Holding claimed 8/92 in England's score of 435. WI scored 182/0d to set a challenging target. England were folded for 203 thereafter with Holding claiming 6/57.

#2

Tony Greig - 13/156, Port of Spain

England's Tony Greig claimed 13 scalps in the 5th Test during his side's 1974 tour in Port of Spain. England scored 267 in the first innings with WI following up with 305. Greig claimed 8/86. Geoff Boycott's 112 helped England score 263/10 in their second innings. WI fell short in the run-chase, being folded for 199. Greig took 5/70 in England's 26-run win.

#3

Fred Trueman - 12/119, Birmingham

In 1963, Fred Trueman managed 12 scalps in the 3rd Test held in Birmingham. England managed a paltry score of 216 in the first innings. Trueman's 5/75 saw the Windies fold for 186 in 69 overs. England managed 278/9d in their second innings. It was Trueman's 7/44 which helped England bundle the visitors for just 91 and claim a 217-run win.

#4

Tony Lock - 11/48, The Oval

England spinner Tony Lock was at his best during the 5th Test at The Oval in 1957. England won by an innings and 237 runs as Lock was instrumental with his 11 wickets for just 48 runs in the match. England scored 412 in the first innings as Lock's 5/28 saw WI fold for 89. Following on, WI managed 86/10 as Lock claimed 6/20.