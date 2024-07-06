In brief Simplifying... In brief In a surprising turn of events, Zimbabwe triumphed over India in the 1st T20I, thanks to stellar performances by Raza and Chatara, who claimed three wickets each.

This victory ended India's 12-match winning streak in T20I cricket and set a record for the lowest target successfully defended against India in T20Is.

Sikandar Raza led the hosts from the front (Source: X/@ZimCricketv)

1st T20I: Raza, Chatara claim three-fers as Zimbabwe beat India

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:29 pm Jul 06, 202408:29 pm

What's the story A comprehensive show from Zimbabwe bowlers meant India suffered a 13-run defeat in the opening T20I in Harare. The Men in Blue were folded for just 102 while chasing a paltry-looking 116. Skipper Sikandar Raza led the hosts from the front with a brilliant three-fer. Tendai Chatara, who defended 15 runs in the final over, also claimed three wickets. Let's decode their stats.

Brilliant display from Raza, Chatara

India suffered a shocking collapse as five of their top-six batters couldn't even enter double figures. Chatara struck twice in the fifth over as he sent back debutant Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh. Meanwhile, Raza dismissed his opposite number Shubman Gill (31) in the 10th over. Ravi Bishnoi and Mukesh Kumar also fell to him. Washington Sundar was Chatara's final victim.

Brilliant three-fer from Raza

Raza finished with 3/25 in his four overs. He has raced to 63 wickets across 87 T20Is as his economy reads 7.01. He now owns four wickets against India. Overall, he has raced to 140 T20 scalps as his economy is around 7.4. With 1,964 runs at 25.17, he is also Zimbabwe's leading run-getter in T20I cricket.

Three scalps for Chatara as well

Chatara, who claimed 3/16 in 3.5 overs, was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers. Zimbabwe's second-leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Chatara has raced to 65 wickets across 57 games while conceding runs at just 7.16. Like Raza, he also now has four wickets against India. Overall, he has claimed 126 wickets in T20 cricket as his economy hovers around 7.3.

Records broken with Zimbabwe's win

116 is now the lowest target successfully defended against India in T20Is. This is also the second-lowest target defended by Zimbabwe in this format. Zimbabwe bowled out India for their fifth-lowest total in T20Is (102). This defeat also ended India's 12-match winning streak in T20I cricket. The Men in Blue lost their first T20I match in 2024.