In short Simplifying... In short In the world of Test cricket, all-rounders Ben Stokes, Jacques Kallis, and Gary Sobers have achieved the rare feat of scoring over 6,000 runs and taking 200 wickets.

Stokes, with 6,320 runs and 201 wickets, holds the record for most sixes in Test history.

Kallis, the only player with over 10,000 runs and 200 wickets, is second only to Sachin Tendulkar in Test centuries.

Sobers was the first to reach this double milestone, ending his career with 8,032 runs and 235 wickets.

Ben Stokes is the latest entrant to this list (Source: X/@ICC)

All-rounders with Test double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:29 am Jul 12, 202410:29 am

What's the story England captain Ben Stokes on July 12 became the 17th Englishman to claim 200 Test wickets. The star all-rounder accomplished the milestone with his second wicket in the first Test against West Indies at Lord's. Stokes came into this match with 198 wickets under his belt. Meanwhile, here we look at the all-rounders with the Test double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets.

#3

Ben Stokes

Playing his 103rd Test, Stokes has hammered 6,320 Test runs, averaging 35.31. He has 13 tons and 31 fifties (HS: 258). His tally of 128 sixes is the most for a batter in Test match history. With the ball, he has scalped 201 wickets at 31.72. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls, out of which two came in the Ashes.

#2

Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis remains the only all-rounder with the double of 10,000 runs and 200 wickets in this format. The South African legend tallied 13,289 runs from 166 Tests at 55.37 (50s: 58). While he hammered 45 Test centuries, only Sachin Tendulkar has more tons in the format (51). He also claimed 292 wickets in Tests at 32.65 (5W: 5).

#1

Gary Sobers

West Indies talisman Gary Sobers was the first player to complete the double of 200 wickets and 5,000 runs in Tests. He finished his career with 8,032 runs at 57.78 and 235 wickets at 34.03 in 93 Tests. The tally includes 26 tons, 30 fifties and six five-wicket hauls. On two occasions, he recorded a hundred and a fifer in a Test match.