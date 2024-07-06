In brief Simplifying... In brief Vivian Richards, Gary Sobers, Gordon Greenidge, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul are the top West Indies batters with the most Test runs in England.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul features on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

West Indies batters with most Test runs in England

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:06 pm Jul 06, 202401:06 pm

What's the story Hosts England and West Indies will lock horns in a three-Test series, starting on July 10 at Lord's. Trent Bridge (July 18-22) and Edgbaston (July 26-30) will host the other two games. Though the swinging Dukes ball has troubled many visiting batters in England, several Caribbean players have aced this challenge. Here are the WI batters with the most Test runs in England.

#4

Vivian Richards - 2,057 runs

The legendary Vivian Richards tormented the English bowlers during his playing days. He finished with 2,057 runs across 24 Tests in England at a fine average of 64.28. His run tally in the nation is the most for a non-England and non-Australian batter. Meanwhile, Richards clobbered 12 fifties and five hundreds in England (200s: 2). 291 is his highest score.

#3

Gary Sobers - 1,820 runs

Arguably the greatest all-rounder to have graced the game, Gary Sobers is next on this list. He clobbered 1,820 runs across 21 Tests in England at 53.52. The legendary all-rounder tallied five tons and nine fifties in the country as 174 reads his highest score. Notably, Sobers also claimed 62 Test wickets on England soil at a decent average of 31.58.

#2

Gordon Greenidge - 1,570 runs

Gordon Greenidge is among the rare visiting team openers who tasted success in Tests in England. He hammered 1,570 runs across 19 games in the UK as he boasts a fine average of 56.07. Greenidge registered six tons and four half-centuries as the tally also includes a couple of brilliant double-tons. The 1976 series saw him slam three successive centuries.

#1

Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 1,399 runs

One of the finest batters to have played Tests for WI, Shivnarine Chanderpaul finished his decorated career with 1,399 runs across 15 Tests in England at a fine average of 66.61. The tally includes nine half-centuries and three tons with 136* being his best score. Notably, Chanderpaul smoked two consecutive centuries in the 2007 tour of England.