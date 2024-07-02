In brief Simplifying... In brief Indian spinner Sneh Rana made history in Women's Test cricket by taking a 10-wicket match haul against South Africa, becoming the first to do so against the Proteas.

She also became the third woman to claim an eight-wicket haul in a Test innings, joining an elite list.

Sneh Rana decimated SA with an eight-fer (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's Test: Sneh Rana scripts these records with match 10-fer

What's the story The Indian women's cricket team beat South Africa in the one-off Women's Test at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. India posted 603/6d while batting first before bundling SA out for 266. India enforced follow-on as SA made 373 in their second outing. India (37/0) comfortably accomplished the 37-run target. Sneh Rana took 10 wickets in the game. Here are the records she scripted.

Spells

10 wickets in the game

Rana took eight wickets in the second innings as SA were perished for 266 in 84.3 overs. The Indian spinner conceded 77 runs in 25.3 overs. Meanwhile, Rana also claimed 2/111 in 40 overs in her second outing to complete a historic 10-wicket match haul. The off-spinner hence finished with figures worth 10/188 in 65.3 overs as India recorded a famous win.

Elite list

Third player with this feat

Rana became just the third woman with an eight-fer in a Test innings. She joined India's Neetu David (8/53 vs England, 1995) and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (8/66 vs England, 2023) for this record. Her 8/77 are hence now the third-best inning figures in Women's Tests. Interestingly, no other Indian has taken more than six wickets in an innings of a Women's Test.

Rana vs SA

Best figures versus SA

Notably, Rana became the first bowler to claim more than five wickets against South Africa in a Test innings. Meanwhile, she became the second Indian after Harmanpreet Kaur (5/44 in Mysore, 2014) to claim a fifer against SA in Tests. Rana also became the first bowler to complete a 10-wicket match haul against the Proteas team.

Feat

Off-spinners taking all 10 wickets

While Rana took eight wickets in SA's first innings, spinner Deepti Sharma scalped the remaining two. As per X handle hypocaust, this was the first instance off-spinners taking all 10 wickets in a WTest innings. Rana also became the second Indian after Jhulan Goswami (10/78 versus England, 2006) to claim a 10-wicket match-haul in a Women's Test.