In brief Simplifying... In brief The T20 World Cup 2024 saw some nail-biting low-scoring matches.

India defended a score of 119 against Pakistan, while Afghanistan made it to their first semi-final by defending 115 against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and South Africa also successfully defended low scores against Nepal, making it a tournament of thrilling, edge-of-the-seat cricket.

India defended 119 against Pakistan in New York (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup 2024: Revisiting the low-scoring thrillers

By Parth Dhall 12:31 am Jul 02, 2024

What's the story The recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup made waves due to low-scoring thrilliers, especially in the USA leg. The tournament recorded as many as five instances of sides defending sub-120 totals. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York made life difficult for the batters. The uneven pitch here saw an average first-innings score of 107. Have a look at this edition's low-scoring thrillers.

India: 119 vs Pakistan, New York

New York hosed the iconic India-Pakistan clash, where the Men in Blue successfully defended 119. Only Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Axar Patel scored in double figures for India, who were bowled out. Pakistan were cruising on 73/2 before an extraordinary spell from Jasprit Bumrah turned the tide. India claimed a six-run win after Arshdeep Singh defended 17 runs in the final over.

Afghanistan: 115 vs Bangladesh, Kingstown

Afghanistan reached their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup semi-final after beating Bangladesh in Kingstown. The Afghans successfully defended 115 after bowling out Bangladesh for 105. Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq shared eight wickets, while Litton Das smashed a rescuing 54*. Earlier, Bangladesh stopped the Afghan batters from going all out. Afghanistan's win meant Australia were eliminated from the tournament.

Bangladesh: 106 vs Nepal, Kingstown

Bangladesh defeated Nepal by 21 runs in Kingstown to seal a Super 8 berth. It was a low-scoring affair as the Tigers were folded for 106 in 19.3 overs while batting first. However, they went on to defend the lowest total in T20 WC history thanks to a four-fer from Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Nepal were bowled out for 85.

South Africa: 115 vs Nepal, Kingstown

Nepal were a whisker away from beating South Africa in the Group D match in Kingstown. Nepal fell a run short while chasing 116 as eight runs were required off the final over. Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets, including two in his final over. Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh shared seven wickets as SA were restricted to 115/7.