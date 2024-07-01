In brief Simplifying... In brief In the 2024 T20 World Cup, wicket-keeper Pant set a record with 14 dismissals, including 13 catches and a stumping, the most in any edition.

Former players Adam Gilchrist and Kumar Sangakkara, along with five others, hold the second spot with nine dismissals each in different editions.

Notably, no other wicket-keeper has recorded 10 or more dismissals in a single T20 World Cup event.

Rishabh Pant recorded 14 wicket-keeping dismissals in the 2024 T20 World Cup (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: Wicket-keepers with most dismissals in an edition

By Parth Dhall 11:58 pm Jul 01, 202411:58 pm

What's the story India secured the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa in what was an incredible final. The Men in Blue successfully defended 176 in a game that went down to the wire. Rishabh Pant, who recorded a duck, effected two dismissals with the gloves. He bagged a total of 14 wicket-keeping dismissals, the most by a player in an edition.

#1

Rishabh Pant: 14 dismissals, 2024

As mentioned, Pant now owns the most wicket-keeping dismissals in a T20 World Cup edition. His 14 dismissals in the 2024 edition included 13 catches and a stumping. Interestingly, no other wicket-keeper has recored 10 or more dismissals in a T20 World Cup event. Among Indians, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni follows Pant with eight such dismissals (2016).

#2

Adam Gilchrist: 9 dismissals, 2007

Veteran wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist effected nine dismissals in the inaugural T20 World Cup (2007). He took nine catches in six matches as Australia reached the semi-finals, where a spirited India stunned them. With the bat, Gilchrist smashed 169 runs at a decent strike-rate of 150.89. His power-packed starts with Matthew Hayden gave Australia impetus.

#3

Kumar Sangakkara: 9 dismissals, 2009

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara recorded nine wicket-keeping dismissals in the 2009 T20 World Cup. He took five catches and stumped the batters four times, with Sri Lanka finishing as the runners-up. They lost the final to Pakistan. Notably, Sangakkara scored 177 runs with the bat at 35.40. His tally included two half-centuries.

Information

Other wicket-keepers with nine dismissals

It is worth noting that five other wicket-keepers have nine dismissals in a T20 World Cup edition - Kamran Akmal (2010), AB de Villiers (2012), Matthew Wade (2021), Jos Buttler (2022), and Scott Edwards (2022).