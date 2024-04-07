Next Article

Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets in the match (Image source: X/@mipaltans)

IPL 2024: MI claim first win, defend their third-highest total

By Parth Dhall 08:20 pm Apr 07, 202408:20 pm

What's the story Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium to claim their first win of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The hosts successfully defended 234/5, now their third-highest IPL team total. DC too managed 205/8, with Tristan Stubbs playing a blinder for them. Earlier, MI batters punished DC with blazing knocks. Romario Shepherd's death-over exploits duly powered them. Here are the stats.

MI compile 234/5 in 20 overs

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan added 80 runs after DC elected to field. While Axar Patel dismissed Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav recorded a two-ball duck on his return. Ishan and Tilak Varma also bit the dust eventually. Skipper Hardik Pandya (39) anchored, with Tim David (45*) and Shepherd (39*) adding the finishing touch. Shepherd smacked 32 runs in the final over, taking MI to 234/5.

MI win despite Stubbs scare

While Prithvi Shaw started well for DC, David Warner departed early (22/1). The former, along with Abhishek Porel (41), took DC past 100. Jasprit Bumrah then knocked over Shaw (66) with a searing yorker. Porel (41) and Rishabh Pant (1) departed in successive overs thereafter. Stubbs' blistering cameo entertained the crowd, but Gerald Coetzee's four-fer helped MI win by 29 runs.

A power-packed knock from Rohit

Rohit hammered the DC bowlers in the first six overs, scoring a flurry of boundaries. He added an 80-run opening stand with Ishan. The duo helped the hosts score 75/0 in the Powerplay (0-6). However, Axar Patel knocked over Rohit soon after. The latter departed for a 27-ball 49, a knock laced with 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Third player with 1,000+ IPL runs against multiple opponents

Rohit's fiery knock saw him complete 1,000 runs against DC in the IPL. The former MI captain has over 1,000 IPL runs against Kolkata Knight Riders as well. As per Cricbuzz, he is only the third player with 1,000+ IPL runs against multiple opponents. He joins David Warner (PBKS and KKR) and Virat Kohli (DC and CSK) on this list.

Rohit joins Kohli on this list

Rohit became the second batter with over 1,000 runs against DC in the IPL, the other being Kohli (1,030). The former now has 1,026 runs from 34 IPL games at an average of 33.09 against the Capitals. His tally includes six half-centuries.

Bumrah takes two wickets, unlocks this achievement

Bumrah was MI's guiding light in another crucial run-chase. He dismissed Shaw and Porel against the run of play. As a result, Bumrah completed 150 wickets in the IPL. He is the second Indian pacer after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and third overall after Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo to accomplish the milestone. Bumrah also became the second bowler for MI to claim 150-plus IPL scalps.