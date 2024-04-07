Next Article

Tristan Stubbs smashed a 19-ball half-century against MI (Image source: X/@DelhiCapitals)

Tristan Stubbs slams third-fastest IPL fifty for DC: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 08:10 pm Apr 07, 202408:10 pm

What's the story Tristan Stubbs' career-best knock went in vain as Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at Wankhede Stadium. Stubbs slammed a 25-ball 71* as the Capitals fell 29 runs short while chasing 235. He went on to record the third-fastest half-century for DC in the IPL. Here are the key stats.

Knock

Stubbs keeps DC alive

DC lost David Warner early in the run-chase, however, Prithvi Shaw and Abhishek Porel propelled them past 100. Although the duo departed within three overs, Stubbs kept DC alive in the chase. The latter kept on attacking the MI bowlers but could not retain strike toward the end. He smashed 71* off 25 balls (3 fours and 7 sixes).

Fifty

Stubbs joins these names

Stubbs completed his half-century off just 19 balls, now the third-fastest for DC in the IPL (by balls taken). Pant and Shaw (18 balls each) jointly own second spot, while Chris Morris tops this list. This was Stubbs' second-half-century in the IPL. His maiden fifty (54) also came in DC's previous match, against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Information

A strike rate of over 160

South African youngster Stubbs was roped in by the Capitals for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh in the IPL 2024 auction. He earlier represented MI in the tournament. Stubbs now has 201 runs from nine IPL games at a strike rate of 160.80.

Chase

MI beat DC despite Stubbs scare

While Shaw started well for DC, Warner departed early (22/1). The former, along with Abhishek Porel (41), took DC past 100. Jasprit Bumrah then knocked over Shaw (66) with a searing yorker. Porel (41) and Rishabh Pant (1) departed in successive overs thereafter. Stubbs' blistering cameo entertained the crowd, but Gerald Coetzee's four-fer helped MI win by 29 runs.