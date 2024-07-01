In brief Simplifying... In brief Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20 World Cup finals, taking 2 wickets against West Indies in 2012.

However, Sunil Narine's spell in the same match, Sam Curran's performance against Pakistan in 2022, and Hardik Pandya's game against South Africa in 2024 also stand out.

These performances have significantly impacted the outcomes of their respective matches, showcasing the importance of bowling in T20 cricket.

Hardik Pandya took three wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup final (Image source: X/@BCCI)

ICC T20 World Cup: Best bowling returns in finals

By Parth Dhall 11:33 pm Jul 01, 202411:33 pm

What's the story India defeated South Africa in a scintillating final to claim the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue successfully defended 176 in a game that went down to the wire. Hardik Pandya, who took three wickets, defended 15 runs in the final over. He bagged the fourth-best bowling figures by a player in T20 World Cup finals.

#1

Ajantha Mendis: 4/12 vs West Indies, Colombo, 2012

Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis holds the record for bagging the best bowling figures in the T20 World Cup finals. The mystery spinner claimed 4/12 against West Indies in the 2012 final in Colombo. He got rid of dashers like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell were his victims. However, WI successfully defended 137 to claim their maiden T20 World Cup title.

#2

Sunil Narine: 3/9 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2012

In the same match, Sunil Narine's terrific spell overpowered the one by Mendis. Chasing 138 for victory, the Lankans looked nowhere near the hunt as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Narine sent back the well-set Mahela Jayawardene for 33 before knocking over Nuwan Kulasekara and Lasith Malinga. He finished with 3/9 in 3.4 overs as the Lankans were folded for just 101.

#3

Sam Curran: 3/12 vs Pakistan, MCG, 2022

England all-rounder Sam Curran took three wickets against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 WC final at the MCG. The left-arm pacer drew the first blood for England by sending back Mohammad Rizwan and then came back to dismiss Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz. His 3/12 in four overs meant Pakistan were restricted to 137/8. England later won claim their second T20 World Cup title.

#4

Hardik Pandya: 3/20 vs South Africa, Bridgetown, 2024

Hardik now has the fourth-best bowling figures in T20 WC finals. His 3/20 are the best returns by an Indian in this regard. Hardik made his first strike in the 17th over, dismissing Heinrich Klaasen for 52. This was the turning point as India bounced back. Defending 15 runs off the final over, he conceded six while dismissing David Miller and Kagiso Rabada.