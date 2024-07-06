In brief Simplifying... In brief Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, and Gary Sobers are the top run-scorers in England vs West Indies Test series.

Richards scored a staggering 829 runs in the 1976 series, while Lara dominated in the 1993-94 and 1995 series with 798 and 765 runs respectively.

What's the story England will host West Indies in a three-match Test series, starting July 10 at Lord's. The two teams have locked horns in 163 Tests so far with WI dominating the head-to-head record 59-51. 53 matches have been drawn. However, Ben Stokes's men are the firm favorites for the upcoming series. Here are the batters with the most runs in a WI-ENG Test series.

Vivian Richards - 829 in 1976

Vivian Richards was at his best when WI toured England in 1976 for a five-Test series. He compiled 829 runs across seven innings at a jaw-dropping average of 118.42. The tally includes three tons and two fifties. Two of his tons were converted into double-hundreds as WI recorded a 3-0 triumph. Notably, Richards missed the second game of that series.

Brian Lara - 798 in 1993-94

England bowlers faced Brian Lara's wrath in the 1993-94 away series against WI. The legendary southpaw hammered runs for fun as he finished with 798 runs across eight innings at 99.75 (100s: 2, 50s: 2). His hundred in the final Test was converted into a score of 375. This is still the third-highest individual score in Test history. Meanwhile, WI won that series 3-1.

Brian Lara - 765 in 1995

Lara continued his dream run against England in the 1995 away series. With the help of three tons and as many fifties, he smoked 765 runs across 10 innings at 85. Notably, Lara struck at 77.11 in that series. The talismanic batter breached the 150-run mark twice as 179 was his highest score. Meanwhile, the six-match series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Gary Sobers - 722 runs in 1966

Arguably the finest all-rounder ever, Gary Sobers was instrumental to WI's 3-1 triumph in the 1966 away series against the Brits. The southpaw clobbered 722 runs across eight innings at a fine average of 103.14. He breached the three-figure mark twice besides scoring two fifties. Notably, Sobers also claimed 20 wickets in that series at 27.25.