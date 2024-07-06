In brief Simplifying... In brief In the world of cricket, England and West Indies have had their share of low scoring games.

In 1994, England scored a mere 46 in their second innings, leading to a West Indies victory.

Fast forward to 2004, West Indies were all out for 47, giving England a win.

In 2009, England folded at 51, and in 2000, West Indies managed only 54.

These matches were marked by standout performances from players like Richie Richardson, Steve Harmison, and Andy Caddick.

In 2000, West Indies scored just 54 runs in a crucial 2nd Test held at Lord's (Image Source: X/@ICC)

England vs West Indies, Tests: Decoding the lowest team totals

By Rajdeep Saha 02:42 am Jul 06, 2024

What's the story England and West Indies face each other in a three-match Test series, starting July 10 at Lord's. Notably, England and WI have met on 163 occasions. England have won 51 matches compared to 59 for WI. 53 matches have been drawn. Trent Bridge (July 18-22) and Edgbaston (July 26-30) will host the next two matches. Here we decode the lowest totals in ENG-WI matches.

England - 46

The 1994 3rd Test in Port of Spain saw visitors England score 46 in their second innings. Batting first, WI managed 252/10. Richie Richardson scored 63 as Angus Fraser and Chris Lewis claimed four-fers. England responded with 328/10, taking a significant lead. WI managed 269/10 thereafter before flooring England and claiming a 147-run win. Alec Stewart was the lone Englishman with a 10-plus score.

West Indies - 47

West Indies were bundled out for 47 in the 1st Test, Kingston in 2004. WI scored 311 in their first innings before England managed 339/10. WI lost the plot in the second innings, folding for 47 in 25.3 overs. Devon Smith and Ridley Jacobs got to double digits. England saw Steve Harmison claim a seven-wicket haul. England scored 20/0 to win the match thereafter.

England - 51

In 2009, the 1st clash at Kingston saw England score a meaningful 318/10 in their first innings. Kevin Pietersen scored a quality 97-run knock. WI responded by scoring 392/10. Chris Gayle smashed 104 with Ramnaresh Sarwan managing 107. Stuart Broad claimed 5/85 for England. WI were all over England, who folded for 51 in 33.2 overs. Jerome Taylor claimed 5/11 as WI won big.

West Indies - 54

In 2000, West Indies scored just 54 runs in a crucial 2nd Test held at Lord's. Batting first, WI scored 267/10 as Darren Gough and Dominic Cork claimed 4-fers. England posted a paltry score of 134/10 in response. Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh stood tall for WI. However, WI's 54-run total thereafter hurt them. Andy Caddick's fifer stole the show as England won (191/8).