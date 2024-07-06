In brief Simplifying... In brief Vivian Richards, Clive Lloyd, and Michael Vaughan are the most successful captains in England vs West Indies Test matches, with 13, 11, and 10 wins respectively.

Most successful captains in ENG vs WI Test matches

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:45 pm Jul 06, 202402:45 pm

What's the story England and West Indies gear up for a three-match Test series, starting July 10 at Lord's. Notably, these two teams have met on 163 occasions. England have won 51 matches compared to 59 for WI (Draw: 53). Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will lead England in the upcoming series. Kraigg Brathwaite will have the charge of WI. Here are the most successful captains in England-WI Tests.

#1

Vivian Richards - 13 wins

The talismanic Vivian Richards enjoyed operating against the England team. WI won 13 of the 19 Tests against the Brits with Richards being at the helm of affairs. While three games ended in draws, the remaining three matches went in England's favor. Captain Richards contributed with 732 runs at 48.80 in WI's Test triumphs over the Brits.

#2

Clive Lloyd - 11 wins

Clive Lloyd never suffered a single Test defeat against England while leading the Caribbean team. He led WI 18 times in the longest format against the English side. While he powered West Indies over the line on 11 occasions, as many as seven games were drawn. Lloyd contributed with 673 runs at 44.86 in WI's wins over England while captaining.

#3

Michael Vaughan - 10 wins

Michael Vaughan owns an exemplary record while leading England in whites versus WI. He led the Brits to 10 wins in just 11 Tests against the WI side. The other game ended in a draw. Vaughan smoked 679 runs in England's victories at a fine average of 45.26. The tally includes three tons as well.

Information

Captains with five wins

No other captain besides the aforementioned names owns even six victories in England-WI Tests. The likes of John Goddard, Richie Richardson, and Joe Root are next on this list with five wins apiece.