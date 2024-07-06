In brief Simplifying... In brief Fred Trueman, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Dominic Cork are the top four England bowlers with the most Test wickets against the West Indies at home.

Anderson has a chance to surpass Trueman in the upcoming Lord's Test, while Broad and Cork have also shown impressive performances against the Caribbean team.

England bowlers with most Test wickets at home versus WI

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:59 pm Jul 06, 202401:59 pm

What's the story England's home summer season will start with a three-match Test series against West Indies, starting on July 10 at the Lord's. Trent Bridge and Edgbaston will host the second and third match, respectively. Notably, the legendary James Anderson will retire from international cricket after the series opener. Here are England's highest wicket-takers in home Tests against the Caribbean team.

#1

Fred Trueman - 56 wickets

Former pacer Fred Trueman enjoyed operating with the red Dukes ball against the English side. He claimed 56 wickets across just 10 Tests against WI at home. He averaged a brilliant 18.73 as the tally includes five five-wicket hauls. Trueman also returned with a couple of match 10-fers. Notably, no other bowler has even four fifers against WI in England.

#2

James Anderson - 51 wickets

Anderson will have a chance to enhance his numbers against WI in the upcoming Lord's Test. He has so far claimed 51 wickets across 12 games against WI at home at 21.05. Anderson clocked three fifers which includes his career-best figures of 7/42. The legendary pacer needs six wickets to go past Trueman's tally and top this elite list.

#3

Stuart Broad - 47 wickets

Anderson's long-time partner-in-crime Stuart Broad is next on this list with 47 wickets across nine home Tests against England at 21.44. The tally includes two fifers and as many 10-wicket match hauls. Notably, the former pacer claimed 16 wickets in his last two home Tests against the Caribbean team, in 2020. That series also saw him complete 500 Test wickets.

#4

Dominic Cork - 46 wickets

Former pacer Dominic Cork also enjoyed operating against the Windies team. He took 46 wickets in just nine home Tests against them as he averaged 19.69. The tally includes a solitary fifer, 7/43. Meanwhile, John Snow (45 wickets at 31.40) is the only other England bowler with 40-plus Test wickets against WI at home.