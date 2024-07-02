In brief Simplifying... In brief In a thrilling display of cricket, Shafali scored a record-breaking 205 runs off 197 balls, the fastest double-century in Women's Tests, against South Africa.

Shafali scored 205 in the Chennai Test (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's Tests: Decoding India's centurions versus South Africa

What's the story A historic double-ton from Shafali Verma helped India beat South Africa in the one-off Women's Test in Chennai. Her opening partner Smriti Mandhana also made 149 as India posted the highest total in Women's Test (603/6d) before bundling SA out for 266 and 373 (following on). India (37/0) later comfortably accomplished the 37-run target. Here we decode India's centurions against SA (Women's Tests).

Shafali Verma - 205 in Chennai, 2024

Shafali tormented the Proteas bowlers before being run out for a career-best 197-ball 205, a knock laced with 23 fours and eight sixes. While Mandhana took some time initially, Shafali didn't hold back as runs were scored for fun. The latter completed her double-hundred off 194 balls, now the fastest in Women's Tests. She also hammered the most sixes in a Women's Test innings.

Smriti Mandhana - 149 in Chennai, 2024

Mandhana was also at her best as she reached the three-figure mark off just 122 balls. The southpaw was the first one to depart as she made a career-best 149 off 161 balls (27 fours, 1 six). Notably, Mandhana and Shafali added 292 runs in Chennai, the second-highest partnership in the history of Women's Test. Their efforts meant India declared at 603/6.

Thirush Kamini - 192 in Mysore, 2014

Former Indian opener Thirush Kamini displayed her brilliance in the 2014 Mysore Test against SA. She played a marathon knock in the first innings and slammed 192 off 430 balls (24 fours, 1 six). Her efforts meant the hosts declared their first innings at 400/6. SA were folded for 234 and 132 (following on) as the Indian team recorded a sensational innings triumph.

Punam Raut - 130 in Mysore, 2014

Kamini was brilliantly supported by fellow centurion Punam Raut in the aforementioned Mysore Test. Raut, who arrived at number three, joined forces with Kamini and the duo added 275 runs for the second wicket. The partnership ended with Raut's dismissal as she made 130 off 355 deliveries. Her knock was laced with 18 fours as India recorded a comprehensive win.