In brief Simplifying... In brief The cricketing history between England and West Indies is marked by some remarkable partnerships.

The highest was a 411-run stand by Peter May and Colin Cowdrey in 1957.

Other notable partnerships include Gary Sobers and Frank Worrell's 399-run stand in 1960, Everton Weekes and Worrell's 338-run stand in 1954, and Viv Richards and Alvin Kallicharran's 303-run stand in 1976.

These partnerships have often led to drawn matches, showcasing the competitive spirit of the game. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

In 1976, Viv Richards hit a fiery 313-ball 232 versus England (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England vs West Indies, Tests: Decoding the highest partnerships

By Rajdeep Saha 02:47 pm Jul 06, 202402:47 pm

What's the story In the world of cricket, England and West Indies have had their shares of massive partnerships in Test cricket. Notably, England and WI have met on 163 occasions. England have won 51 matches compared to 59 for WI. 53 matches have been drawn. England and WI face each other in a three-match Test series, starting July 10 at Lord's. We decode the highest partnerships.

#1

Peter May and Colin Cowdrey - 411 runs, Birmingham

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 1957, the first England-West Indies Test match in Birmingham saw the hosts fold for 186 in the first innings. West Indies responded with 474/10 as Collie Smith scored 161. England then managed 583/4d. Peter May and Colin Cowdrey added 411 runs for the 4th wicket. May smashed 285* with Cowdrey scoring 154. WI scored 72/7 thereafter in this drawn encounter.

#2

Gary Sobers and Frank Worrell - 399 runs, Bridgetown

The 4th Test match between the two sides in Bridgetown, 1960, saw WI legends Gary Sobers and Frank Worrell join hands for a massive 399-run stand for the 4th wicket in Bridgetown. England scored 482 runs in the first innings before WI managed 563/8d. Sobers smashed 226 whereas Worrell remained unbeaten on 197. A draw followed as England scored 71/0 thereafter.

#3

Everton Weekes and Worrell - 338 runs, Port of Spain

The 4th WI-ENG Test in Port of Spain, 1954, saw Everton Weekes and Worrell stitch a famous 338-run stand for the 3rd wicket as the hosts amassed 681/8d. Weekes smashed a defiant 206 whereas Worrell hit 167. In response, England managed 537/10. WI scored 212/4d as Worrell hit 56. England forced a draw, scoring 98/3 in 30 overs.

#4

Viv Richards and Alvin Kallicharran - 303 runs, Nottingham

In 1976, during the 1st Test between England and WI in Nottingham, Viv Richards and Alvin Kallicharran managed a 303-run stand for the 3rd wicket after the visitors batted first. Richards hit a fiery 313-ball 232. He slammed 31 fours and four sixes. Kallicharran hit 97 as WI managed 494/10. England responded with 332/10 before WI scored 176/5d. England's 156/2 thereafter ensured a draw.