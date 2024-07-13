In short Simplifying... In short India's cricket team secured a series win against Zimbabwe with a 10-wicket victory in the 4th T20I, marking their third consecutive win.

India claimed a 10-wicket win after chasing down 153

India thrash Zimbabwe in 4th T20I, seal five-match series: Stats

07:39 pm Jul 13, 2024

What's the story ﻿India sealed the five-match series after thrashing Zimbabwe in the 4th T20I at the Harare Sports Club. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 153, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill returning unscathed. The duo added a 150+ stand. Earlier, Zimbabwe racked up a modest 152/7 despite starting well. With this, India have claimed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Stats

A look at match summary

Zimbabwe openers Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani added 63 runs after India invited them to bat. However, Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube dismissed the duo before the 10-over mark. Skipper Sikandar Raza was Zimbabwe's lone warrior thereafter. While he smashed 46, the Indian bowlers hunted in packs. India comfortably chased down the target, with Jaiswal going all out. They claimed a 10-wicket win.

Information

India seal the series

After claiming the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title, the second-string Indian side lost the T20I series opener to Zimbabwe. India have now bounced back with three successive wins. They have sealed the five-match T20I series with one game to go.

Duo

Zimbabwe face wrath of Jaiswal, Gill

Indian openers Jaiswal and Gill duly punished the bowlers in the run-chase. While Jaiswal came out all guns blazing, the Indian skipper launched his counter-attack eventually. The former smashed a 53-ball 93* studded with 13 fours and 2 sixes, and Gill took 39 balls for his unbeaten 58 (6 fours and 2 sixes). The duo added 156 runs without getting dismissed in 15.2 overs.

Information

Second century-plus partnership between Jaiswal and Gill

This was the second century-plus partnership between Jaiswal and Gill in T20I cricket. They also recorded a 165-run stand while chasing 179 against the West Indies in Lauderhill in 2023. Jaiswal and Gill form the second Indian opening pair with multiple 100+ stands in T20Is.

Raza

Raza races to 2,000 T20I runs

Zimbabwe suffered a middle-order collapse, but Raza held his end. He finished with a 28-ball 46 (2 fours and 3 sixes). With this, Raza became the first batter to score 2,000 runs for Zimbabwe in T20I cricket. He required 17 runs for the same. Raza recently completed 5,000 runs in the overall 20-over format, during the 3rd T20I against India.

Information

First Zimbabwe player with this double

Raza has become the first Zimbabwe player to attain the double of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in T20Is. Overall, he is the fifth player with this feat, after Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Virandeep Singh (Malaysia), and Mohammad Hafeez.

Information

A record opening partnership for Zimbabwe

As mentioned, openers Madhevere and Marumani stitched a 63-run stand for Zimbabwe. As per Cricbuzz, this is the first 50-plus opening stand in 15 T20Is for Zimbabwe. Notably, eight of their last 14 such partnerships were in single digits.

Bowlers

What about Indian bowlers?

Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. He took two wickets for 32 runs in four overs. The likes of Tushar Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Abhishek, and Dube picked up a wicket each. Notably, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was India's most economical bowler (5.50). Meanwhile, Deshpande and Abhishek took their maiden wickets in international cricket.