In short Simplifying... In short Indian cricket openers Jaiswal and Gill delivered a stellar performance, scoring their second 100+ partnership in T20I cricket.

Jaiswal's impressive 93* off 53 balls and Gill's unbeaten 58 helped India secure a 10-wicket victory against Zimbabwe.

This dynamic duo now holds the top-two highest partnerships for India in T20I run-chases.

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed an unbeaten 93 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Jaiswal, Gill record their second 100+ opening stand (T20Is): Stats

By Parth Dhall 08:53 pm Jul 13, 202408:53 pm

What's the story India sealed the five-match series after thrashing Zimbabwe in the 4th T20I at the Harare Sports Club. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 153, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill returning unscathed. The duo added a 150+ stand. They recorded their second 100+ opening stand in T20Is. This is now India's second-highest partnership in a T20I run-chase. Here are the key stats.

Knocks

Zimbabwe face wrath of Jaiswal, Gill

Indian openers Jaiswal and Gill duly punished the bowlers in the run-chase. While Jaiswal came out all guns blazing, the Indian skipper launched his counter-attack eventually. The former smashed a 53-ball 93* studded with 13 fours and 2 sixes, and Gill took 39 balls for his unbeaten 58 (6 fours and 2 sixes). The duo added 156 runs without getting dismissed in 15.2 overs.

Partnership

Another century-plus partnership for the duo

As mentioned, this was the second century-plus partnership between Jaiswal and Gill in T20I cricket. They also recorded a 165-run stand while chasing 179 against the West Indies in Lauderhill in 2023. This means Jaiswal and Gill now have the top-two highest partnerships for India in run-chases in T20I cricket.

Information

Second Indian opening pair with this feat

Jaiswal and Gill form the second Indian opening pair with multiple 100+ stands in T20Is. Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from the format, has four such partnerships each with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.

Numbers

Jaiswal races past 600 T20I runs

Jaiswal, who made his debut in 2023, has raced to 631 runs from 19 T20Is at an average of 39.43. He has an incredible strike-rate of 161.79 in the format. Jaiswal's tally includes five half-centuries and a lone ton recorded at the Asian Games. Meanwhile, Gill has amassed 492 runs in 18 T20Is at 30.75 (SR: 141.37). He owns three fifties and a ton.

Match

India claim 10-wicket win to seal series

Zimbabwe openers Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani added 63 runs after India invited them to bat. However, Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube dismissed the duo before the 10-over mark. Skipper Sikandar Raza was Zimbabwe's lone warrior thereafter. While he smashed 46, the Indian bowlers hunted in packs. India comfortably chased down the target, with Jaiswal going all out. They claimed a 10-wicket win.