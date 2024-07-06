Zimbabwe stun India in low-scoring 1st T20I: Stats
In a low-scoring encounter, Zimbabwe stunned the Indian team in the opening T20I at the Harare Sports Club. A brilliant four-fer from Ravi Bishnoi meant the hosts were restricted to 115/9 while batting first. In response, India lost wickets at regular intervals as they eventually got folded for just 102. Zimbabwe are now 1-0 up in the five-match affair.
Zimbabwe post a paltry total
Zimbabwe never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Wessly Madhevere (21), Brian Bennett (23), and Dion Myers (23) threw away their starts. Washington Sundar and Bishnoi tormented the hosts in the middle overs as Zimbabwe went from 74/3 to 90/9. An unbeaten 29 from wicket-keeper Clive Madande helped the hosts post a fighting 115/9.
India falter in the run chase
The young Indian batting line-up suffered a shocking collapse as five of their top-six batters couldn't even enter double figures. Debutant Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh bagged ducks. Shubman Gill's departure for 31 further increased their problems. Sundar scored a valiant 27 off 34 balls but his efforts eventually went in vain as India perished for 102 in 19.5 overs.
Second T20I four-fer for Bishnoi
Bishnoi, who claimed 4/13 in his four overs, has raced to 40 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.38 (4W: 2). These were his best figures in Indian colors. Overall, Bishnoi has raced to 148 wickets in T20 cricket (ER: 7.29). Notably, Bishnoi became the second Indian to claim a T20I four-fer against Zimbabwe. He joined Barinder Sran.
100 T20 wickets for Sundar
Sundar, who finished with 2/11 in four overs, has completed 101 T20 scalps at an economy of 7.02 (BBI: 3/10). In India colors, he has completed 36 wickets as he concedes runs at 7.09. 37 of his scalps have come in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His economy in the tourney is 7.54. This was Sundar's maiden T20I versus Zimbabwe.
Brilliant three-fer from Raza
Sikandar Raza finished with 3/25 in his four overs. He has raced to 63 wickets across 87 T20Is as his economy reads 7.01. He now owns four wickets against India. Overall, he has raced to 140 T20 scalps as his economy is around 7.4. With 1,964 runs at 25.17, he is also Zimbabwe's leading run-getter in T20I cricket.
Three scalps for Chatara as well
Chatara, who claimed 3/16 in 3.5 overs, was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers. Zimbabwe's second-leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Chatara has raced to 65 wickets across 57 games while conceding runs at just 7.16. Like Raza, he also now has four wickets against India. Overall, he has claimed 126 wickets in T20 cricket as his economy hovers around 7.3.
Records broken with Zimbabwe's win
116 is now the lowest target successfully defended against India in T20Is. This is also the second-lowest target defended by Zimbabwe in this format. Zimbabwe bowled out India for their fifth-lowest total in T20Is (102). This defeat also ended India's 12-match winning streak in T20I cricket. The Men in Blue lost their first T20I match in 2024.