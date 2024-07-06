In brief Simplifying... In brief In a surprising turn of events, Zimbabwe managed to defeat India in a low-scoring first T20I match.

Despite a shaky start, Zimbabwe was able to post a competitive score, thanks to an unbeaten 29 from Clive Madande.

India's batting line-up faltered, with five of their top-six batters failing to reach double figures.

Notably, Bishnoi claimed his second T20I four-fer and Sundar achieved his 100th T20 wicket.

The contest was a low-scoring thriller (Source: X/@BCCI)

Zimbabwe stun India in low-scoring 1st T20I: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:32 pm Jul 06, 202408:32 pm

What's the story In a low-scoring encounter, Zimbabwe stunned the Indian team in the opening T20I at the Harare Sports Club. A brilliant four-fer from Ravi Bishnoi meant the hosts were restricted to 115/9 while batting first. In response, India lost wickets at regular intervals as they eventually got folded for just 102. Zimbabwe are now 1-0 up in the five-match affair.

Zimbabwe innings

Zimbabwe post a paltry total

Zimbabwe never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Wessly Madhevere (21), Brian Bennett (23), and Dion Myers (23) threw away their starts. Washington Sundar and Bishnoi tormented the hosts in the middle overs as Zimbabwe went from 74/3 to 90/9. An unbeaten 29 from wicket-keeper Clive Madande helped the hosts post a fighting 115/9.

India's chase

India falter in the run chase

The young Indian batting line-up suffered a shocking collapse as five of their top-six batters couldn't even enter double figures. Debutant Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh bagged ducks. Shubman Gill's departure for 31 further increased their problems. Sundar scored a valiant 27 off 34 balls but his efforts eventually went in vain as India perished for 102 in 19.5 overs.

Bishnoi

Second T20I four-fer for Bishnoi

Bishnoi, who claimed 4/13 in his four overs, has raced to 40 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.38 (4W: 2). These were his best figures in Indian colors. Overall, Bishnoi has raced to 148 wickets in T20 cricket (ER: 7.29). Notably, Bishnoi became the second Indian to claim a T20I four-fer against Zimbabwe. He joined Barinder Sran.

Sundar

100 T20 wickets for Sundar

Sundar, who finished with 2/11 in four overs, has completed 101 T20 scalps at an economy of 7.02 (BBI: 3/10). In India colors, he has completed 36 wickets as he concedes runs at 7.09. 37 of his scalps have come in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His economy in the tourney is 7.54. This was Sundar's maiden T20I versus Zimbabwe.

Raza

Brilliant three-fer from Raza

Sikandar Raza finished with 3/25 in his four overs. He has raced to 63 wickets across 87 T20Is as his economy reads 7.01. He now owns four wickets against India. Overall, he has raced to 140 T20 scalps as his economy is around 7.4. With 1,964 runs at 25.17, he is also Zimbabwe's leading run-getter in T20I cricket.

Chatara

Three scalps for Chatara as well

Chatara, who claimed 3/16 in 3.5 overs, was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers. Zimbabwe's second-leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Chatara has raced to 65 wickets across 57 games while conceding runs at just 7.16. Like Raza, he also now has four wickets against India. Overall, he has claimed 126 wickets in T20 cricket as his economy hovers around 7.3.

Records

Records broken with Zimbabwe's win

116 is now the lowest target successfully defended against India in T20Is. This is also the second-lowest target defended by Zimbabwe in this format. Zimbabwe bowled out India for their fifth-lowest total in T20Is (102). This defeat also ended India's 12-match winning streak in T20I cricket. The Men in Blue lost their first T20I match in 2024.