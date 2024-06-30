In brief Simplifying... In brief Prime Minister Modi celebrated India's victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, praising key players and coach Rahul Dravid.

The win was secured with a thrilling seven-run triumph over South Africa, breaking records with the highest T20 World Cup team total.

Modi's public message hailed the team as champions, stating they had won not only the cup but also the hearts of millions across India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team

PM Modi commends Team India's T20 World Cup triumph

By Chanshimla Varah 10:52 am Jun 30, 202410:52 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed the Indian cricket team a day after their T20 World Cup win, which ended an 11-year-long wait for an ICC trophy. "PM Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian Cricket Team on the phone on Sunday and congratulated the entire team," officials told news agency PTI. While on call, the PM praised Rohit Sharma's captaincy and Virat Kohli's innings in the final. Both of them have decided to retire from this format after their triumphant victory.

Player praise

PM Modi lauds players' contributions to T20 victory

During the congratulatory call, PM Modi also commended Hardik Pandya's crucial role in the final over and Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant catch on the boundary lines. He also spoke highly of pacer Jaspreet Bumrah's contribution to the match. Additionally, he thanked coach Rahul Dravid for his contributions to Indian cricket, marking the end of Dravid's tenure as India head coach with this victorious conclusion to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Public address

PM Modi's public message following T20 World Cup win

Following the phone call, Modi posted a congratulatory message on social media platform X. "CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC," he wrote. In a video message also posted on X, he expressed pride on behalf of 1.40 crore Indians and stated that Team India had not only won the World Cup but also won hearts across villages, streets, and communities in India.

Undefeated journey

India defeated South Africa by 7 runs

India defeated South Africa by seven runs to lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in a thrilling final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Batting first, Kohli's 76 helped India score 176/7. The score is now the highest T20 World Cup team total (1st innings). Team India broke the record of Australia, who managed 173/2 in the 2021 edition.