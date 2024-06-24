In brief Simplifying... In brief In his recent Parliament session, PM Modi urged for a responsible opposition, emphasizing the need for substance over slogans and debate over disturbance.

He also marked the 50th anniversary of the Emergency era, a dark period in Indian democracy when the constitution was disregarded.

PM Modi takes swipe at Congress

Modi starts Parliament session with swipe against Congress, Kharge responds

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:05 pm Jun 24, 202401:05 pm

What's the story Ahead of the start of the 18th Lok Sabha's inaugural session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern message to the Congress-led opposition. He said the nation expects "discussion and dedication" from MPs, not "disruption." Speaking to reporters outside the newly-constructed Parliament building, PM Modi said the public wants substance from the MPs and not slogans. He added that he has faith that the opposition will fulfill the expectations of the common man.

Hope opposition will fulfill its role: PM

The prime minister said, "India needs a responsible opposition. People want substance not slogans, they want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament...I hope it [opposition] will fulfill its role, maintain democracy's decorum." In a jab at the Congress, PM Modi talked about the Emergency era, "Tomorrow is June 25. Those who are dedicated to the dignity of the Indian Constitution and have faith on democratic traditions, for them June 25 is a day that can never be forgotten," he said.

50 years of emergency

New generation will never forget emergency: Modi

"Tomorrow marks the completion of 50 years of black spot on Indian democracy. New generation will never forget how the Indian Constitution was rejected, destroyed and the country was turned into a prison, through declaration of Emergency," PM Modi added. To recall, the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency on June 25, 1975.

New term

Promise to build consensus: PM Modi

The PM also promised that his government will try and build consensus in order to fulfill the aspirations of the people of India. "In the last 10 years, we have always tried to implement a tradition because we believe that a majority is required to run the government but to run the country a consensus is of utmost importance...it will be our constant efforts to serve Maa Bharti...fulfill the aspirations and ambitions of the 140 crore people," he said.

Opposition reacts

Kharge hits out at Modi over his comments

Meanwhile, the PM's comments against the Congress prompted a swift reaction. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the nation had expected the PM addressing issues such as the NEET protests, the train accident in West Bengal, or the ongoing violence in Manipur. "You are warning the opposition. You are talking about the 50-year-old Emergency, but have forgotten the undeclared Emergency in the last 10 years," Kharge said, adding that the people have "given a mandate against Modiji."